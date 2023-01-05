Read full article on original website
Police pursuit ends in crash near Mission Valley
A police pursuit ended in a crash Monday near Mission Valley, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Driver trapped in wreckage after truck crashes off Chula Vista road
A driver was rescued after the pickup truck he was driving plunged down an embankment off a Chula Vista roadway early Monday morning.
Car cut in half in violent crash off SR-94; driver arrested
A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after authorities said the car he was driving veered off a state Route 94 off-ramp and crashed into a tree Monday morning.
Small business owner’s 4 vehicles vandalized in Bay Ho
The owner of a hauling company is without work for the foreseeable future after four of his vehicles were vandalized in Bay Ho, according to the man impacted.
Second man dies after San Marcos shooting
A second man who was critically hurt in a double shooting last week near the Cerro De Las Posas Park in San Marcos has now died, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
1 dead, 1 arrested in suspected downtown homeless stabbing
A man is dead after he was stabbed in the East Village neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
Arson investigation at Pacific Beach Fire Station
A fire damaged several vehicles outside Fire Station 21 in Pacific Beach. The incident is being investigated as possible arson.
Riders evacuated from stuck roller coaster at Sesame Place
People aboard a Sesame Place San Diego Chula Vista ride had to get rescued after it stopped, according to the amusement park’s spokesperson.
Almost 3 Years Later, San Ysidro PedWest Border Crossing Reopens With Limited Hours
After years of long wait times to cross the border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry’s Pedestrian East facility, people are hopeful they’ll soon get a break. “It wouldn't be such a burden to cross back,” said Ivan Gomez, a San Diego resident. “I would more comfortably go down there and more often even.”
Deputies Discover El Cajon Crime Ring After Traffic Stop, Arrest 5
Deputies arrested five people in El Cajon Saturday on suspicion of several crimes, including auto theft, identity theft and drug possession. Early Saturday, deputies from the Lakeside substation spotted a stolen Subaru Outback being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Homicide Investigation UPDATE – San Marcos
The 19-year-old male has been identified as Jesus Garcia. Garcia was pronounced deceased by hospital staff the night of the incident. Garcia was a resident in the City of San Marcos. The 20-year-old male that was in critical condition has been identified at Nicholas Tiefer. Unfortunately, while still in the...
Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing
There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
Oakley the 'Harris Hawk' requests permission to land on your arm
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Avian Behavior Ranch is filled with falcons, ravens and eagles but a hawk named Oakley is stealing the show. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido to show you how to get your new year off to a flying start. If you are looking...
Fire erupts at restaurant in San Diego's Chollas Creek area
A fire gutted a restaurant in San Diego’s Chollas Creek neighborhood Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
Stolen Property - East County
Five people have been arrested in connection with stolen vehicles, identity theft, fake currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession in the East County. On December 29, 2022, a City of San Diego resident had his Subaru Outback stolen. In the early morning hours of Saturday, January 7, 2023, deputies...
