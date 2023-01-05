ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Power Pole in Lemon Grove

A driver hit a power pole in Lemon Grove, then took off Saturday night, according San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Scott Roller. The truck driver hit a power pole near a trolley station at Lemon Grove Avenue near Canton Drive around 8:17 p.m., according to SDSO. The driver took...
LEMON GROVE, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Five People Arrested in El Cajon in Auto Theft, Drug Possession

Five people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of auto theft, identity theft, possession of counterfeit currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession, among other crimes. Early Saturday, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Sheriff's Lt....
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Deputies Discover El Cajon Crime Ring After Traffic Stop, Arrest 5

Deputies arrested five people in El Cajon Saturday on suspicion of several crimes, including auto theft, identity theft and drug possession. Early Saturday, deputies from the Lakeside substation spotted a stolen Subaru Outback being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
EL CAJON, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation UPDATE – San Marcos

The 19-year-old male has been identified as Jesus Garcia. Garcia was pronounced deceased by hospital staff the night of the incident. Garcia was a resident in the City of San Marcos. The 20-year-old male that was in critical condition has been identified at Nicholas Tiefer. Unfortunately, while still in the...
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sdsheriff.gov

Stolen Property - East County

Five people have been arrested in connection with stolen vehicles, identity theft, fake currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession in the East County. On December 29, 2022, a City of San Diego resident had his Subaru Outback stolen. In the early morning hours of Saturday, January 7, 2023, deputies...
EL CAJON, CA

