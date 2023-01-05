Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Hopkinsville Police officer was assaulted by a juvenile at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center. According to a news release, Detective Robert Stucki with HPD was at the detention center attempting to serve a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge to a juvenile at the facility. While he was explaining the order to the juvenile, the juvenile reportedly became combative towards Detective Stucki.

4 DAYS AGO