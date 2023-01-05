Read full article on original website
Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus
Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Commerce Court sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car was turning onto Commerce Court from Eagle Way and pulled into the path of a truck that was on Eagle Way. An...
Metropolis Police report recent arrests
An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the subject reportedly left the store. Later, the clerk...
Calloway County man faces several charges following investigation
An ongoing investigation ended with the arrest of an Almo man on Friday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said 63-year-old Rex Stone was arrested on a warrant for several charges. The Sheriff's Office said an investigation led deputies to obtain search warrants for multiple locations. Stone, a convicted felon, was allegedly found in possession of a two pistols, a rifle and possible methamphetamine.
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
Two Charged With Bringing Drugs Into The Jail
A man and woman were charged after they reportedly tried to exchange drugs inside the jail Friday. According to the Christian County Jail, 35-year-old Rebecca Miller of Crofton slid an item under one of the jail doors while attempting to give suspected meth to 34-year-old Shawn D. Gilkey, Hopkinsville, who is currently incarcerated.
Christian County judge-executive, treasurer moving to old sheriff’s office
The Christian County Judge-Executive’s Office is moving from Weber Street to the old Christian County Sheriff’s Office headquarters just east of the Little River bridge on West Seventh Street. Judge-Executive Jerry Gilliam says putting the judge’s office in the same building with the treasurer’s office, emergency management and...
Paducah man arrested after New Year's fight at Metropolis bowling alley
A Paducah man was arrested on New Year's Day after a fight at SuperBowl in Metropolis. Metropolis Police responded to a call about the fight and were directed to 22-year-old Desean A. Thomas of Paducah, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said Thomas showed signs...
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
Murray men face drug, gun charges
Two Murray men were arrested on several charges during a traffic stop Saturday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle Saturday night driven by 51-year-old Anthony Clinton and passenger 49-year-old Daryl Eldridge. During a search the deputy allegedly found methamphetamine and a handgun in the vehicle. Both Clinton and Eldridge are convicted felons.
Golden Alert issued for missing man
A Golden Alert has been issued by Christian County Emergency Management for a man reported missing early Friday morning. Officials say 83-year old Edward Kennedy was last seen about 2 a.m. Friday at his home on Overby Lane. He’s a white male who stands about 5-9, he weighs about 185...
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
KSP charges juvenile for assault against HPD officer
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Hopkinsville Police officer was assaulted by a juvenile at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center. According to a news release, Detective Robert Stucki with HPD was at the detention center attempting to serve a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge to a juvenile at the facility. While he was explaining the order to the juvenile, the juvenile reportedly became combative towards Detective Stucki.
Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Taking Money From Her Job
A Hopkinsville woman was arrested on a warrant for theft after being charged with DUI on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Tiffany Gilkey was found behind the wheel of her vehicle that a concerned citizen had removed the keys and put it in park.
Jones sentenced to 7 years for 2nd-degree manslaughter
MURRAY – Benjamin Shane Jones was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday on a charge of second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 53-year-old Luis A. Mancilla in December 2020. Jones, 42, of Murray, recently entered an Alford plea for the manslaughter charge and was sentenced by Calloway Circuit Judge...
BWA for area NE of Hopkinsville
Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between. 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rd and all addresses on Wade rd, Polete ln, and Leo Cook rd. This BWA will be in place until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.
Obion County Road Superintendent to Retire This Week
A longtime Obion County government employee will serve his last day on the job this week. Road Superintendent Gary “Jip” Lofton will retire from the Highway Department on Thursday. The 65 year old Lofton told Thunderbolt News about his career with the county.(AUDIO) Lofton explained his decision for...
