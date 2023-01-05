Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Valdosta Police Department K-9 Epic takes Hero Walk through station
A Valdosta Police Department K-9 took their Hero Walk through the station. During the walk, he was given his badge, and all officers saluted as he made his final walk to the patrol car. K-9 Epic had eight full years of service (8/2014-1/2023) with over 100 apprehensions and seized over...
wfxl.com
Mitchell County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of former jail administrator
The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Facebook, the agency posted Sunday that they "learned that our friend and former Jail Administrator Russell Sheppard passed away peacefully in his sleep." Sheppard retired in the summer of 2022 after serving nearly 30 years...
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
wfxl.com
28-year-old arrested for breaking into Albany home over the weekend
A man is behind bars after breaking into a home and allegedly stealing several items in Albany. On Saturday, January 7, Albany police responded to a home in the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive in reference to a burglary. Police say that 28-year-old Effen Jones was witnessed breaking into...
wfxl.com
Agreement signed between Spectrum Energy and Concerned Citizens of Cook County
ADEL, Ga. -- The Concerned Citizens of Cook County (4C) and Spectrum Energy Georgia LLC (Spectrum) announced today they have reached an agreement resolving a dispute over Spectrum's plan to construct and operate a facility in Adel, Georgia, that will produce wood pellets for the energy production industry. Spectrum aims to refurbish a particle board facility shuttered since 2014 into a state-of-the-art wood pellet manufacturing facility.
Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies. In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.
wfxl.com
4 injured in drive-by shooting during basketball game at Driskell Park
Albany police are investigating after four people were shot near Driskell Park Sunday. On January 8, police responded to Driskell Park, located at 1023 South McKinley Street for a shooting. Police say that four victims were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 25-year-old male told police...
City of Thomasville announces changes to service hours for MLK Day holiday
The City of Thomasville announced its schedule for Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
2 people dead in car accident on I-475 and I-75 split in south Bibb identified
The victims in the fatal car accident on the split of I-475 and I-75 North have been identified, according to a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say the accident happened around 10:29 a.m., and involved a Toyota Land Cruiser. The cruiser was traveling north on I-75, and...
wgxa.tv
Lowndes County K-9 catches murder suspect, accomplice after stolen vehicle wreck and run
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in jail after giving chase in a stolen vehicle following an attempted traffic stop. In a Media Release from the Valdosta Police Department, a victim contacted 9-1-1 to report their vehicle stolen. A be on the lookout (BOLO) with the vehicle's picture was...
wfxl.com
Albany police need help from community to locate man wanted for questioning
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photos. Police say that this man is wanted for questioning for stolen property. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at...
Cook County citizens reach agreement on wood pellet plant
ADEL — Concerned Citizens of Cook County (4C), represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, has reached a settlement agreement with Spectrum Energy Georgia LLC in the operation of a proposed wood pellet plant in Adel. “We congratulate the concerned citizens in Adel who took an important step forward...
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
wfxl.com
One arrested for fatal shooting in Thomas County
A man has died and another arrested following a shooting in Thomas County Thursday. On January 5, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Thomas County deputies, Boston police and EMS responded to the 4900 block of Five Forks Road for a shooting. Responding units found the victim, Isaac Miranda, with a bullet...
WALB 10
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
WALB 10
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
WALB 10
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back. This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him. In May of last year, two men were in...
WCTV
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man injured. According to TPD, the victim was walking near Clay Street and Volusia Street around 10:33 p.m. when he heard a gunshot. When the victim started running, he realized he had been...
WALB 10
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to murder suspect arrest, Valdosta police say
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted on multiple charges including murder has been arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Quintavioius Washington, 20, is charged with murder and five counts of aggravated assault from previous active warrants. He is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal damage to property, and obstruction of an officer from an incident on Monday.
wfxl.com
Juvenile arrested for armed robbery at Albany convenience store
A teen is behind bars after an armed robbery at Oasis, located at 1301 South Slappey boulevard on January 5. The suspect's picture was put on the Albany Police Department's Facebook page for identification purposes and police say that several calls came in from citizens identifing the suspect as a 15-year-old juvenile.
