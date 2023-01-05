ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funston, GA

wfxl.com

Valdosta Police Department K-9 Epic takes Hero Walk through station

A Valdosta Police Department K-9 took their Hero Walk through the station. During the walk, he was given his badge, and all officers saluted as he made his final walk to the patrol car. K-9 Epic had eight full years of service (8/2014-1/2023) with over 100 apprehensions and seized over...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

28-year-old arrested for breaking into Albany home over the weekend

A man is behind bars after breaking into a home and allegedly stealing several items in Albany. On Saturday, January 7, Albany police responded to a home in the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive in reference to a burglary. Police say that 28-year-old Effen Jones was witnessed breaking into...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Agreement signed between Spectrum Energy and Concerned Citizens of Cook County

ADEL, Ga. -- The Concerned Citizens of Cook County (4C) and Spectrum Energy Georgia LLC (Spectrum) announced today they have reached an agreement resolving a dispute over Spectrum's plan to construct and operate a facility in Adel, Georgia, that will produce wood pellets for the energy production industry. Spectrum aims to refurbish a particle board facility shuttered since 2014 into a state-of-the-art wood pellet manufacturing facility.
ADEL, GA
wfxl.com

4 injured in drive-by shooting during basketball game at Driskell Park

Albany police are investigating after four people were shot near Driskell Park Sunday. On January 8, police responded to Driskell Park, located at 1023 South McKinley Street for a shooting. Police say that four victims were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 25-year-old male told police...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police need help from community to locate man wanted for questioning

The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photos. Police say that this man is wanted for questioning for stolen property. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

One arrested for fatal shooting in Thomas County

A man has died and another arrested following a shooting in Thomas County Thursday. On January 5, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Thomas County deputies, Boston police and EMS responded to the 4900 block of Five Forks Road for a shooting. Responding units found the victim, Isaac Miranda, with a bullet...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck

IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Stolen vehicle investigation leads to murder suspect arrest, Valdosta police say

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted on multiple charges including murder has been arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Quintavioius Washington, 20, is charged with murder and five counts of aggravated assault from previous active warrants. He is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal damage to property, and obstruction of an officer from an incident on Monday.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Juvenile arrested for armed robbery at Albany convenience store

A teen is behind bars after an armed robbery at Oasis, located at 1301 South Slappey boulevard on January 5. The suspect's picture was put on the Albany Police Department's Facebook page for identification purposes and police say that several calls came in from citizens identifing the suspect as a 15-year-old juvenile.
ALBANY, GA

