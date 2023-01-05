ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Former Pasadena officer indicted after shooting man during traffic stop in 2021 near O'Reilly's

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2Rc3_0k4wv1vt00

A former Pasadena officer is now facing charges for a shooting that happened nearly two years ago, according to authorities.

A Harris County Grand Jury indicted Rigoberto Saldivar, a 20-year veteran of the Pasadena Police Department at the time of the shooting, on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The shooting happened outside of an O'Reilly's auto parts store in Pasadena on Jan. 12, 2021, after Saldivar conducted a traffic stop on a car that had committed a red-light infraction, police said.

According to Pasadena PD, the stop ultimately ended in the non-fatal shooting of 35-year-old Randy Aviles.

Aviles was unarmed, but was shot three times. He filed a civil rights lawsuit last year.

Saldivar has been retired since July 9, 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man arrested for shooting another at Greenspoint bus stop following argument

HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting. It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD officer hurt after crash on Eastex Freeway, police said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer and another driver are recovering Monday morning after a crash on FM 1960. It happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. on the 19800 block of the Eastex Freeway, in the southbound lane of I-69. The police officer was on his way to...
HOUSTON, TX
93.1 WZAK

Man Shoots & Kills Robber At Restaurant, Now He Is Wanted

The world seems crazy post-pandemic, no where is safe anymore. Houston police are looking for a civilian that shot and killed a man that was trying to rob a taco restaurant. Video surveillance footage shows the robber entering the Ranchito #4 Taqueria restaurant with a black mask and gun drawn and demanding money from customers who were enjoying their meals. However, as the robber goes to exit the establishment after collecting the money, suddenly one of the customers pulls out a gun, shooting the robber nine times, and killing him. The customer then collected up and returned the stolen money to diners before leaving the scene before police arrived.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room

Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
DAYTON, TX
kurv.com

Former Police Officer Scheduled For Execution Tuesday

A former Houston police officer convicted for the 1994 murder is scheduled to be executed in Huntsville Tuesday night. Robert Fratta was convicted twice of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife. Robert and 33-year-old Farah Fratta had been married ten years before going through a bitter divorce and custody battle.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas

The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The Ranchito #4 taqueria...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Houston Police, FBI search for suspect in various robberies

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for at least four robberies by threat. An unknown female entered a hotel lobby around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy