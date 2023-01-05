Former Pasadena officer indicted after shooting man during traffic stop in 2021 near O'Reilly's

A former Pasadena officer is now facing charges for a shooting that happened nearly two years ago, according to authorities.

A Harris County Grand Jury indicted Rigoberto Saldivar, a 20-year veteran of the Pasadena Police Department at the time of the shooting, on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The shooting happened outside of an O'Reilly's auto parts store in Pasadena on Jan. 12, 2021, after Saldivar conducted a traffic stop on a car that had committed a red-light infraction, police said.

According to Pasadena PD, the stop ultimately ended in the non-fatal shooting of 35-year-old Randy Aviles.

Aviles was unarmed, but was shot three times. He filed a civil rights lawsuit last year.

Saldivar has been retired since July 9, 2021.