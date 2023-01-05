ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Shooting On The West Side

Shooting On The West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting incident on the West side. It happened around 3 pm near the area of State and Pierpont. Approx. 6 shots were fired in the area. There are reports of a possible shooting victim.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area

Accident on the East side, Avoid the area

An automobile accident in the neighborhood of NEWBURG RD & STONY CREEK WAY. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Police are diverting traffic.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford fire crews worked just after 9 a.m. Sunday to tame the flames of a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Call Logs: Last 72 Hour Incidents….

Call Logs: Last 72 Hour Incidents
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Armed Robbery Reported At Park District Attraction

Armed Robbery Reported At Park District Attraction

Reports of a possible armed robbery at a local park district attraction. It happened yesterday afternoon at 711 N Main Street, the location of the Discovery Center Museum, Riverfront Museum Park and the Rockford Art Museum.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park

Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park

Sources are reporting a structure fire. It happened this morning on Grand ave. Several emergency personnel are on scene.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…

Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side

Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD have chosen to remain silent on this potentially dangerous situation.
ROCKFORD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in UTV rollover accident

An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
ERIE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford churches bless the Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area churches came together Sunday afternoon to bless the Rock River. The event has been put on by Christ the Savior Orthodox Church and Saints Constantine and Helen Orthodox Church for the past 10 years. “As a young priest, about 10 years ago, I remember seeing these photos in Orthodox […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Traffic Alert in Winnebago County

Traffic Alert in Winnebago County

Beginning Monday January 9th, the Water Division will be repairing the water service in the 300 block of Blackhawk Rd. Blackhawk Rd will be closed between South Main St and Clifton Ave to all traffic with limited local access only. Proper traffic controls will be in place.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
ROCKFORD, IL

