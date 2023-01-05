Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
The Disappearance of LaShaya StineTawana K WatsonAurora, CO
Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes needDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Wichita Eagle
Oshae Brissett has contract become fully guaranteed, not waived by Indiana Pacers before deadline
In a no-brainer of a move, the Indiana Pacers held on to young forward Oshae Brissett on Saturday, meaning his contract is now fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. Had the Pacers decided to move on from Brissett, they could have waived him on Saturday before 5 pm Eastern Time for some cap relief and to free up a roster spot. But there is no better use of money or roster space than a young, talented forward like Brissett. It was clear that he was going to stick with the Pacers.
Wichita Eagle
LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning
The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James’ Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Monday’s Game
The Lakers are getting set to play the best team in the Western Conference on Monday, as they travel to Denver to face off against the Nuggets. The Lakers are as hot as anyone, winners of five straight games, and undefeated in 2023. However, they will need all hands on deck to take down Denver, and the status of their superstar is now up in the air.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: How LA Won Four Straight Games, With Four Different Starting Lineups
Your Los Angeles Lakers are riding high -- higher than they have all season, in fact, despite missing arguably their best player in big man Anthony Davis. The team is on a four-game win streak after securing its latest victory, a 130-114 demolition of the visiting Atlanta Hawks that has NBA Twitter calling for Nate McMillan's head.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Clippers vs. Hawks Game
The LA Clippers lost their 6th-straight game on Sunday night, and it came at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Squandering an 11-point lead in the 4th quarter, the Clippers were not good enough to hold off a bad Hawks team, and fell on their home floor. While the Clippers have nobody to blame but themselves for this poor execution, there was a crucial missed call that went against them in the final minute.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Wins Western Conference Player of the Week Award
After being a bridesmaid a few times this year, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James has at last broken through with some 2022-23 seasonal hardware. The official Lakers Twitter account reveals that King James has won the league's Western Conference Player Of The Week award for the week ending Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Pistons: 3 Things That Stood Out on Sunday
After a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to close out their four-game slate this week with a bang. The Sixers were offered an opportunity to avoid falling into a losing streak as they faced the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this season, when the Sixers went to battle with the Pistons, Philadelphia came out on top with a comfortable win.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Bulls: Boston Clamps Down Defensively to Overcome Cold Shooting
View the original article to see embedded media. In the Celtics' regular-season finale against the Bulls, Boston shot 25 percent or worse from beyond the arc in three of four quarters. The hosts finished 11//41 (26.8 percent) on threes. But those misses didn't distract from the Celtics' focus or take...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Request Interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
Another year, another Broncos coaching search. Another Broncos coaching search, another play for Dan Quinn. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Denver has requested permission to interview the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for their vacant head-coaching position. Per league rules, the interview cannot take place until after Dallas' Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 16.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Insider Supplies Updated Anthony Davis Return Timeline
All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is taking his next steps towards his on-court return, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. LA is hopeful that he can be back with Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
Wichita Eagle
Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week as Indiana Pacers keep winning
Seemingly every week, the Indiana Pacers have had a finalist for Eastern Conference Player of the Week this season. Between their surprising play, offensive firepower, and balance, they have many players capable of being nominated for a Player of the Week honor. This week is no different. For games played...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Pistons: Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey’s Latest Showing
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers wasn’t hesitant to admit that Tyrese Maxey didn’t look like the best version of himself through his first couple of games back. Coming off of an 18-game absence due to a fractured foot, Maxey was understandably rusty when he returned to the floor two Fridays ago. As expected, the young guard slowly but surely worked his way back to being the quick, aggressive, and fearless young guard he was before going out with an injury.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Expected Timeline to Hire a New Head Coach
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on December 26, which gave the team the option for a slight head start on the coaching search. However, the Broncos weren't able to take full advantage of that because the NFL doesn't allow head-coaching interviews in the season's final two weeks. The Broncos...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos 2023 Head Coach Interview Tracker
After a shocking season wherein the Denver Broncos failed to come even close to meeting their Mile High expectations, the campaign came to a merciful end on Sunday. But at least the Jerry Rosburg-led Broncos punctuated the failed 2022 season on a positive note with a nice win over a division rival.
Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3
Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3
Comments / 0