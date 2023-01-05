ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Oshae Brissett has contract become fully guaranteed, not waived by Indiana Pacers before deadline

In a no-brainer of a move, the Indiana Pacers held on to young forward Oshae Brissett on Saturday, meaning his contract is now fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. Had the Pacers decided to move on from Brissett, they could have waived him on Saturday before 5 pm Eastern Time for some cap relief and to free up a roster spot. But there is no better use of money or roster space than a young, talented forward like Brissett. It was clear that he was going to stick with the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning

The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LeBron James’ Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Monday’s Game

The Lakers are getting set to play the best team in the Western Conference on Monday, as they travel to Denver to face off against the Nuggets. The Lakers are as hot as anyone, winners of five straight games, and undefeated in 2023. However, they will need all hands on deck to take down Denver, and the status of their superstar is now up in the air.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: How LA Won Four Straight Games, With Four Different Starting Lineups

Your Los Angeles Lakers are riding high -- higher than they have all season, in fact, despite missing arguably their best player in big man Anthony Davis. The team is on a four-game win streak after securing its latest victory, a 130-114 demolition of the visiting Atlanta Hawks that has NBA Twitter calling for Nate McMillan's head.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Clippers vs. Hawks Game

The LA Clippers lost their 6th-straight game on Sunday night, and it came at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Squandering an 11-point lead in the 4th quarter, the Clippers were not good enough to hold off a bad Hawks team, and fell on their home floor. While the Clippers have nobody to blame but themselves for this poor execution, there was a crucial missed call that went against them in the final minute.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LeBron James Wins Western Conference Player of the Week Award

After being a bridesmaid a few times this year, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James has at last broken through with some 2022-23 seasonal hardware. The official Lakers Twitter account reveals that King James has won the league's Western Conference Player Of The Week award for the week ending Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Pistons: 3 Things That Stood Out on Sunday

After a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to close out their four-game slate this week with a bang. The Sixers were offered an opportunity to avoid falling into a losing streak as they faced the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this season, when the Sixers went to battle with the Pistons, Philadelphia came out on top with a comfortable win.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Request Interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Another year, another Broncos coaching search. Another Broncos coaching search, another play for Dan Quinn. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Denver has requested permission to interview the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for their vacant head-coaching position. Per league rules, the interview cannot take place until after Dallas' Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 16.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Insider Supplies Updated Anthony Davis Return Timeline

All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is taking his next steps towards his on-court return, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. LA is hopeful that he can be back with Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Pistons: Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey’s Latest Showing

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers wasn’t hesitant to admit that Tyrese Maxey didn’t look like the best version of himself through his first couple of games back. Coming off of an 18-game absence due to a fractured foot, Maxey was understandably rusty when he returned to the floor two Fridays ago. As expected, the young guard slowly but surely worked his way back to being the quick, aggressive, and fearless young guard he was before going out with an injury.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Expected Timeline to Hire a New Head Coach

The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on December 26, which gave the team the option for a slight head start on the coaching search. However, the Broncos weren't able to take full advantage of that because the NFL doesn't allow head-coaching interviews in the season's final two weeks. The Broncos...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Broncos 2023 Head Coach Interview Tracker

After a shocking season wherein the Denver Broncos failed to come even close to meeting their Mile High expectations, the campaign came to a merciful end on Sunday. But at least the Jerry Rosburg-led Broncos punctuated the failed 2022 season on a positive note with a nice win over a division rival.
DENVER, CO

