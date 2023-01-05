ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon expands child care assistance program for parents attending school

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjmKZ_0k4wucLc00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – As of Jan. 1, more Oregon families now qualify for child care financial assistance through the Employment-Related Day Care program.

The program expanded in 2023 to include non-working students with children and will now provide coverage for child care during a caretaker’s study time and for caretakers who work night shifts.

Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023

Through Employment-Related Day Care, the Oregon Department of Human Services pays a portion of a family’s child care bill. The amount subsidized depends on a family’s situation. In some cases, child care may be covered fully and in others, the program will cover part of the cost.

“For many families, the cost of child care can be a barrier to meeting their educational goals and entering and staying in the workforce,” said ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “By expanding access to the ERDC program, Oregon is significantly enhancing the support it provides to families to strengthen their well-being.”

The expansion applies to students in high school, a GED program, or college. They are no longer required to work to qualify for child care assistance.

“Continuing one’s education is a full-time job, and I am excited that individuals pursuing their education in Oregon will have access to affordable child care,” said Early Learning Division Director Alyssa Chatterjee.

Man sues Southwest Airlines after flight to PDX was canceled

The new changes to the Employment-Related Day Care program also mean that caretakers on medical leave for their own condition or their child’s can continue to receive benefits and participants can continue to use their child care benefits when they’re on leave to care for someone outside their household.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

KOTEK ANNOUNCES THREE STAFF, ONE RETIREMENT

Incoming Governor Tina Kotek has announced three new staff members that will join her administration plus one upcoming retirement. Pooja Bhatt will serve as the Education Initiative Director, joining the Governor’s Policy Initiatives Team alongside Behavioral Health Initiative Director Annaliese Dolph, and Housing Initiative Director Taylor Smile Wolfe. The team is a new structure within the Governor’s Office to focus staff capacity on the three priority issues of shared statewide concern. In this role, Bhatt will oversee the Governor’s focused agenda on improving early learning and K-12 outcomes.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Changing Urgent Care Facilities To Accommodate Rising Need In Oregon

Urgent Care Facilities: Amid an outbreak of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, urgent care clinics are adapting their services in order to satisfy the rising demand for their services. The employees at AFC in Oregon have reported that over the past few weeks, they have witnessed a consistent flow of patients moving from emergency waiting rooms into urgent care clinics.
OREGON STATE
Robbie Newport

Oregon workforce declines as population ages

Finding work isn't as hard as was in the past in Oregon, yet finding workers has proven to be more challenging for employers. The combination of an aging population and the younger adult demographics being reticent to join the workforce has created a declining labor force participation rate, especially in rural areas.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Veterans In Oregon Now Have Access To Free Dental Insurance

Free Dental Insurance: Now offering free dental insurance This month, the state of Oregon will begin a new programme that will provide dental insurance for veterans. State officials say they have the resources to provide care for around ten times as many veterans as they currently have enrolled in the programme. They are asking veterans to contact the Veterans Service Office in their respective counties or tribal governments in order to submit an application.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

51K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy