AMC Scraps 61st Street Season 2, Invitation to a Bonfire Adaptation Starring Tatiana Maslany

Season 2 of Peter Moffat’s legal drama 61st Street will not air on AMC after all.

To cut costs, the network has scrapped the follow-up season , even though all eight episodes have already been filmed, our sister site Variety reports. The show, which starred Courtney B. Vance, was originally greenlit as a two-season event series back in 2019.

The network also pulled the plug on the series adaption of Adrienne Celt’s book Invitation to a Bonfire , which starred Tatiana Maslany ( She-Hulk , Orphan Black ). Per Variety , four of the planned six episodes were already shot.

61st Street centered on Moses Johnson (played by Doctor Who ’s Tosin Cole), a promising Black teen who was wrongfully swept up into Chicago’s infamously corrupt criminal justice system. Franklin Roberts (Vance), an overworked defense attorney, took on Moses’ case, and his push for change intensified over the course of the show.

The series was a gut-wrenching look at how one incident affects all aspects of the community, from Moses’ mother Norma (Andrene Ward-Hammond) and younger brother Joshua (Bentley Green) to the police officers and prosecutors investigating and the activists seeking justice and accountability.

Meanwhile, Invitation to a Bonfire was a psychological thriller set at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey in the 1930s. The show followed Zoya (Freya Mavor), a young Russian immigrant pulled into a deadly love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member, an enigmatic novelist named Leo (Pilou Asbæk) and his bewitching wife (Maslany).