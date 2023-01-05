ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLTX.com

SCDOT details timeline for Hardscrabble Road construction's completion

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction leaving residents ready for the project to end. "I feel like it's been taking forever," said commuter Kim Brockington. "It takes me forever to get to work and to get home from work and I'm hoping that it's over soon as possible."
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One injured after shooting at Richland County apartment complex

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Richland County apartment complex. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at The Reserve at Windsor Park apartments. Deputies say when they arrived they found a man lying in a hallway. He had been shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One injured after Lexington County house fire

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — A Lexington family is without a home after a fire this afternoon. It happened at a home on Huggins Street in Lexington. Five people were displaced after the fire. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Red Cross is helping...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Juice Wells coming back for another season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Juice is running it back for another season in the Garnet and Black. Gamecock receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. announced Monday that he will return for another season with South Carolina. As the leading receiver for South Carolina last season, Wells led the team in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
SANTEE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

COVID surge affecting the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 cases have been spiking over recent weeks. In fact, DHEC says cases have tripled. At the end of October there were 35 hundred cases by the end of December now there are ten-thousand five-hundred. Now it's left DHEC recommending those to mask up. "Since the...
COLUMBIA, SC

