WLTX.com
What's cooking with upcoming restaurants in Columbia?
About five new restaurants are coming right into the heart of Columbia. Here's what's cooking.
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
WLTX.com
SCDOT details timeline for Hardscrabble Road construction's completion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction leaving residents ready for the project to end. "I feel like it's been taking forever," said commuter Kim Brockington. "It takes me forever to get to work and to get home from work and I'm hoping that it's over soon as possible."
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Department has charged a former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Officials said 58-year-old Carrol Moore Hall is being charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to an arrest warrant, around Friday, December 9, at the...
WLTX.com
Tornado confirmed in Lexington county, EF 0
The tornado moved through Lexington and another one touched in Gilbert but no word on strength. Very little damage.
wach.com
One injured after shooting at Richland County apartment complex
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Richland County apartment complex. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at The Reserve at Windsor Park apartments. Deputies say when they arrived they found a man lying in a hallway. He had been shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital.
wach.com
Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
WLTX.com
A hire that was criticized initially pays off for all parties involved
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On paper it was a gamble. Shane Beamer had never been an offensive or defensive coordinator but in December of 2020, he was named the new head football coach at South Carolina. Hiring an up-and-coming assistant was a departure of the previous hires of Muschamp, Spurrier...
Investigation reveals murder-suicide as cause of death after two bodies found in Saluda County in December
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On December 27th, 2022, Saluda County Deputies responded to a residence on Long Cane Road for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies could not get anyone to the door. They made entry into the home and found the deceased bodies of a male and female. Throughout the course of the […]
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
WIS-TV
Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
wach.com
One injured after Lexington County house fire
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — A Lexington family is without a home after a fire this afternoon. It happened at a home on Huggins Street in Lexington. Five people were displaced after the fire. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Red Cross is helping...
WLTX.com
Juice Wells coming back for another season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Juice is running it back for another season in the Garnet and Black. Gamecock receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. announced Monday that he will return for another season with South Carolina. As the leading receiver for South Carolina last season, Wells led the team in...
WIS-TV
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead
SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
coladaily.com
DHEC issues emergency suspension order against Columbia assisted living facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued an emergency suspension order against Reese's Community Care Home No.1 and No.2 after DHEH staff inspected the facilities Dec. 8, 9, and 12. It was determined that the community residential care facilities, commonly known as assisted living facilities, posed...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
WLTX.com
Lexington County says tornado touched down there during severe weather outbreak
During a tornado watch, tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room.
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
WLTX.com
COVID surge affecting the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 cases have been spiking over recent weeks. In fact, DHEC says cases have tripled. At the end of October there were 35 hundred cases by the end of December now there are ten-thousand five-hundred. Now it's left DHEC recommending those to mask up. "Since the...
