406mtsports.com
Butte High falls at Kalispell Flathead
KALISPELL – Following their Friday night game at Glacier, the Butte High School girls’ basketball traveled to Flathead on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs held an eight-point lead in the first half but were unable to rally back from a ten-point deficit in the final quarter as Flathead held off the Bulldogs, 39-36.
406mtsports.com
The Gunlock family is guiding Bigfork girls basketball to the promised land
MISSOULA – Watching Saturday afternoon’s girls’ basketball matchup between Bigfork and Deer Lodge was like listening to a record on repeat. Every time the Wardens brought the ball down the floor, a Gunlock sister got a deflection – either Paeten or Braeden would secure a steal and take it coast-to-coast before dumping it off to the other, streaking down the floor for an easy layup.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Land Trust Helps Place Permanent Protections on Two Tracts of Farmland
The nonprofit Flathead Land Trust closed out 2022 by helping two families in the Flathead and Mission valleys place prime farmland and wildlife habitat under conservation easements, furnishing permanent protections on 655 acres along the Stillwater River and 315 acres near Polson. “Flathead Land Trust is thrilled to announce that...
NBCMontana
4 Montana cities receive affordable housing grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — Developers are currently working to line up contractors for projects in the spring and summer, according to a Montana Housing Division administrator. $3 million in federal funding will go toward building new homes and renovating current affordable housing in Butte, Belgrade, Bigfork and Helena. A variety...
Flathead Beacon
Vibe Wellness Lounge Launches on Central Avenue
Since Jessica Cooney became a licensed massage therapist two decades ago, she has worked with chiropractors, naturopaths, acupuncturists and other holistic healthcare providers. While she was living in Chicago about 10 years ago, she worked at an all-natural healthcare facility that housed a variety of different practitioners. “It opened my...
Flathead Beacon
Columbia Falls City Council Delays Decision on Meadow Lake Development
After nearly two hours of public comment overwhelmingly opposed toa proposed development near Meadow Lake Golf Course, the Columbia Falls City Council on Jan. 3 voted to delay action on the major subdivision until Jan. 17. The 47-acre development, a 103-lot subdivision called Tamarack Meadows, was proposed by Schellinger Construction...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Flathead Beacon
Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire
A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Housing Market Expected to Moderate in 2023
The Flathead County housing market is expected to moderate in the coming year amid a nationwide housing market cooldown influenced by a range of factors, including increased lending and construction costs driven in part by growing interest rates from the Federal Reserve that are meant to curb inflation. That moderation,...
Flathead Beacon
Duo Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
A Browning woman and a transient man residing in Kalispell were arrested Jan. 5 following a car chase that began on Meridian Road and ended in Essex after the duo’s stolen vehicle ran out of gas, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release. Leah Lynn...
Bigfork man found dead following fire
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was asked to perform a welfare check in the Ferndale area on Dec. 28, 2022.
Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes
(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
Flathead Beacon
Bigfork Senior Housing Receives $650,000 in Affordable Housing Funds
The Montana Department of Commerce on Jan. 3 announced that more than $3.3 million in federal Housing Trust Fund (HTF) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funding has been allocated to build and rehabilitate affordable housing throughout the state. The funding package includes a $650,000 HTF grant awarded to the American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation to improve its senior facility in Bigfork, Bigfork Senior Housing. Bigfork Senior Housing outlined an array of improvements and expansions they hope to achieve by the end of the year through the federal grant.
mtpr.org
Lake County votes to stop providing law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation
Lake County commissioners have officially voted to pull out of an agreement to provide law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation. The state will be required to provide those services later this year. Commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw from the agreement between the state and tribes, known as Public Law...
