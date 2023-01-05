ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

406mtsports.com

Butte High falls at Kalispell Flathead

KALISPELL – Following their Friday night game at Glacier, the Butte High School girls’ basketball traveled to Flathead on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs held an eight-point lead in the first half but were unable to rally back from a ten-point deficit in the final quarter as Flathead held off the Bulldogs, 39-36.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

The Gunlock family is guiding Bigfork girls basketball to the promised land

MISSOULA – Watching Saturday afternoon’s girls’ basketball matchup between Bigfork and Deer Lodge was like listening to a record on repeat. Every time the Wardens brought the ball down the floor, a Gunlock sister got a deflection – either Paeten or Braeden would secure a steal and take it coast-to-coast before dumping it off to the other, streaking down the floor for an easy layup.
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Land Trust Helps Place Permanent Protections on Two Tracts of Farmland

The nonprofit Flathead Land Trust closed out 2022 by helping two families in the Flathead and Mission valleys place prime farmland and wildlife habitat under conservation easements, furnishing permanent protections on 655 acres along the Stillwater River and 315 acres near Polson. “Flathead Land Trust is thrilled to announce that...
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

4 Montana cities receive affordable housing grants

MISSOULA, Mont. — Developers are currently working to line up contractors for projects in the spring and summer, according to a Montana Housing Division administrator. $3 million in federal funding will go toward building new homes and renovating current affordable housing in Butte, Belgrade, Bigfork and Helena. A variety...
HELENA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Vibe Wellness Lounge Launches on Central Avenue

Since Jessica Cooney became a licensed massage therapist two decades ago, she has worked with chiropractors, naturopaths, acupuncturists and other holistic healthcare providers. While she was living in Chicago about 10 years ago, she worked at an all-natural healthcare facility that housed a variety of different practitioners. “It opened my...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls City Council Delays Decision on Meadow Lake Development

After nearly two hours of public comment overwhelmingly opposed toa proposed development near Meadow Lake Golf Course, the Columbia Falls City Council on Jan. 3 voted to delay action on the major subdivision until Jan. 17. The 47-acre development, a 103-lot subdivision called Tamarack Meadows, was proposed by Schellinger Construction...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire

A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Housing Market Expected to Moderate in 2023

The Flathead County housing market is expected to moderate in the coming year amid a nationwide housing market cooldown influenced by a range of factors, including increased lending and construction costs driven in part by growing interest rates from the Federal Reserve that are meant to curb inflation. That moderation,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Duo Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

A Browning woman and a transient man residing in Kalispell were arrested Jan. 5 following a car chase that began on Meridian Road and ended in Essex after the duo’s stolen vehicle ran out of gas, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release. Leah Lynn...
KALISPELL, MT
The Center Square

Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes

(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Bigfork Senior Housing Receives $650,000 in Affordable Housing Funds

The Montana Department of Commerce on Jan. 3 announced that more than $3.3 million in federal Housing Trust Fund (HTF) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funding has been allocated to build and rehabilitate affordable housing throughout the state. The funding package includes a $650,000 HTF grant awarded to the American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation to improve its senior facility in Bigfork, Bigfork Senior Housing. Bigfork Senior Housing outlined an array of improvements and expansions they hope to achieve by the end of the year through the federal grant.
BIGFORK, MT

