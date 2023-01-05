ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics

China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations including attacks on experts,...
Wichita Eagle

These Industries Are Most Likely to Cut Jobs

While many businesses are either actually sidelining workers or at least are considering doing so, some industries are laying off staff more aggressively than others. All told, approximately 5.9 million Americans left the workforce in November 2022, either by being laid off or quitting their job voluntarily. Shifting from “quiet...
Wichita Eagle

Apple plans to drop key Broadcom chip to use in-house design

Apple Inc.’s push to replace the chips inside its devices with homegrown components will include dropping a key Broadcom Inc. part in 2025, according to people familiar with the situation, dealing a blow to one of its biggest suppliers. As part of the shift, Apple also aims to ready...
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin digs in for a bumpy new year

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's looking steady in 2023. But it's only been a week. Cryptocurrencies have crept into the new year, licking their wounds after the carnage of 2022. The overall global crypto market cap has risen 5% to $871 billion since Jan. 1, but it's still down over 57% from this time last year.
Reuters

Carlyle Group buys majority stake in India's VLCC

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) said on Tuesday it acquired a majority stake in Indian beauty care and wellness solutions provider VLCC. The equity for the transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners, Carlyle said in a statement, without disclosing any financial terms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy