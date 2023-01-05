Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Wichita Eagle
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations including attacks on experts,...
Wichita Eagle
These Industries Are Most Likely to Cut Jobs
While many businesses are either actually sidelining workers or at least are considering doing so, some industries are laying off staff more aggressively than others. All told, approximately 5.9 million Americans left the workforce in November 2022, either by being laid off or quitting their job voluntarily. Shifting from “quiet...
Wichita Eagle
Apple plans to drop key Broadcom chip to use in-house design
Apple Inc.’s push to replace the chips inside its devices with homegrown components will include dropping a key Broadcom Inc. part in 2025, according to people familiar with the situation, dealing a blow to one of its biggest suppliers. As part of the shift, Apple also aims to ready...
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin digs in for a bumpy new year
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's looking steady in 2023. But it's only been a week. Cryptocurrencies have crept into the new year, licking their wounds after the carnage of 2022. The overall global crypto market cap has risen 5% to $871 billion since Jan. 1, but it's still down over 57% from this time last year.
Investors see Brazil's polarization, fiscal plans as key risks after protests
LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The hordes of supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro that invaded top government buildings in the capital city were a reality check for investors in Latin America's largest economy.
Major food brands are adding sesame to items in 'shortcut' after FDA declares the seed a 'major allergen'
The FDA declared sesame a major allergen in the U.S., yet some food brands and manufacturers are taking an 'economic shortcut' by adding more sesame to their food, says FARE's Jason Linde.
Carlyle Group buys majority stake in India's VLCC
BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) said on Tuesday it acquired a majority stake in Indian beauty care and wellness solutions provider VLCC. The equity for the transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners, Carlyle said in a statement, without disclosing any financial terms.
