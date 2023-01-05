Illinois State Police have released more details about the crash on Route 104 Thursday that killed a Pawnee woman. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield was westbound on Route 104, just east of Interstate 55, when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi. The impact spun Prindle’s vehicle into the path of the car driven by 42-year-old LaDonna Rude of Pawnee, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner Jim Allmon says she died of blunt force injuries from the crash.

PAWNEE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO