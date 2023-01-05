Read full article on original website
27-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Sunday Accident In Alton
ALTON - A 27-year-old pedestrian died after a traffic crash Sunday on Landmarks Boulevard near the intersection of Ridge Street in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the pedestrian who died is identified as Keyani L. Thomas, 27, of Alton. Chief Ford said at 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, Jan....
advantagenews.com
Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
wmay.com
Missing Macoupin County Man Located
Police: Missing 72-year-old last seen Saturday, Jan. 7
The Macoupin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing man.
advantagenews.com
Two transported after Macoupin County crash
Two people were transported from a crash scene Thursday night in Macoupin County with unspecified injuries. The wreck happened just after 6:40pm at the intersection of Fosterburg Road and Brighton Bunker Hill Road. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, one vehicle was heading north on Fosterburg Road...
wmay.com
More Details Emerge On Fatal Crash; Victim Identified
Illinois State Police have released more details about the crash on Route 104 Thursday that killed a Pawnee woman. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield was westbound on Route 104, just east of Interstate 55, when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi. The impact spun Prindle’s vehicle into the path of the car driven by 42-year-old LaDonna Rude of Pawnee, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner Jim Allmon says she died of blunt force injuries from the crash.
newschannel20.com
Multiple vehicle crash IL 54 and Loami Bates Rd
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at IL 54 and Loami Bates Road. Both lanes are shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information...
wlds.com
Macoupin Authorities Seeking Help To Find Missing, Endangered Palmyra Man
UPDATE: Coroner identifies person who died in Rt. 104 crash, ISP releases more details
WAND TV
Fatal crash shuts down portions of Route 104 near Interstate 55
wlds.com
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
One dog dead, one person displaced following Springfield fire
wmay.com
Holiday Traffic Detail Produces Dozens Of Citations
A holiday DUI detail by Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies has resulted in more than 50 citations… although none for actual drunk driving. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign ran from December 16th through January 2nd. The high-profile detail may have served as a deterrent for driving under the influence… but it still resulted in 31 speeding tickets, 16 seat belt citations, 3 car seat violations, 2 citations for distracted driving, and 3 tickets for driving on a suspended license.
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to armed person barricaded inside West Side residence: police
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to the West Side Monday afternoon after an armed person barricaded themselves inside a residence. SWAT responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at about 1:23 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Effingham Radio
Altamont Man Found Deceased In Town Motel
On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
wmay.com
One Displaced By Springfield Fire
wdbr.com
House fire on White Birch Drive
