Ilion, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Firefighters save victim that fell into rocky creek

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters saved a person who fell into the Onondaga Creek off the Dickerson Street bridge near South Clinton Street on Monday, January 9. The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) was alerted by the 911 center around 10:08 a.m. of a person that may have landed in the water, and when firefighters […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica man charged with menacing police

Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night

UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica Councilmember Celeste Friend announces bid for mayor

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Common Councilmember Celeste Friend announced Saturday she is running for Utica mayor. Friend, a democrat, currently represents the Third Ward in South Utica. If she wins, she’ll be the first woman to become Utica’s mayor. “Rather than look backwards to a past long...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Chadwicks residents react to Word of Life fire

Chadwicks, N.Y.-- It was around 10:00 Sunday night when parish life director at St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony's church Kathy Poupart noticed something strange next door. "I heard a vehicle drive through and I try to be really conscious of the property because I essentially watch over the campus and I noticed a light on, I looked out the window and there was a car parked, it might have already been police but I wasn't taking any chances, so I called 911."
CHADWICKS, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley mourns loss of generous businessman, Eugene Romano

Many in the Mohawk Valley are mourning the loss of F. Eugene Romano, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, who recently passed away. Romano founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 at just 27 years old. He also went on to help form Special Metals Corporation. After making millions in the...
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Woman steals merchandise & damages store property

A City of Ithaca woman was arrested on Saturday for stealing merchandise and damaging store property, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Brandi L. Rogers, 34, had “passed all points of sale” and stole merchandise from the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, while also damaging property.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

Utica Police seek information following shooting on Kemble Street

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting in the 1300 block of Kemble Street that happened on Jan. 6. Police say around 10:15 p.m. that day, they were dispatched to the area of Walker and Kemble streets regarding multiple shots fired. As the officers...
UTICA, NY
Shore News Network

Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica

UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police: Homicide Reported on Sunset Avenue

On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at around 11:43 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 27-year-old male who was shot in the chest and a 24-year-old male shot in the leg. Both males were transported to...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

'1776' the musical will be at The Stanley in February

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica announced ticket sales are now open for its premiere of '1776.'. The musical showcases a turning point in American history from Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, the directors of the show. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by calling 315-724-4000....
UTICA, NY

