Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
Stephen King Takes Nasty Shot at Utica, New York, Local Leaders Fire Back
Famous American author Stephen King is under fire for a taking shot at Utica, New York. King compared the chaos in the U.S. Speakership to spending time in Central New York town on social media. He tweeted it was like winning a week in Utica, or second prize of TWO weeks in Utica.
Syracuse Firefighters save victim that fell into rocky creek
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters saved a person who fell into the Onondaga Creek off the Dickerson Street bridge near South Clinton Street on Monday, January 9. The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) was alerted by the 911 center around 10:08 a.m. of a person that may have landed in the water, and when firefighters […]
WKTV
Utica man charged with menacing police
Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
Police pursue vehicle on Interstate 81, 690 and through Eastwood, find it abandoned
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police pursued a car through sections of Syracuse, including on interstates 81 and 690 and through the Eastwood neighborhood Sunday night, police said. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with two people possibly armed with guns inside, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police Department.
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
WKTV
Utica Councilmember Celeste Friend announces bid for mayor
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Common Councilmember Celeste Friend announced Saturday she is running for Utica mayor. Friend, a democrat, currently represents the Third Ward in South Utica. If she wins, she’ll be the first woman to become Utica’s mayor. “Rather than look backwards to a past long...
WKTV
Chadwicks residents react to Word of Life fire
Chadwicks, N.Y.-- It was around 10:00 Sunday night when parish life director at St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony's church Kathy Poupart noticed something strange next door. "I heard a vehicle drive through and I try to be really conscious of the property because I essentially watch over the campus and I noticed a light on, I looked out the window and there was a car parked, it might have already been police but I wasn't taking any chances, so I called 911."
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley mourns loss of generous businessman, Eugene Romano
Many in the Mohawk Valley are mourning the loss of F. Eugene Romano, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, who recently passed away. Romano founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 at just 27 years old. He also went on to help form Special Metals Corporation. After making millions in the...
WKTV
Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun
UTICA, N.Y. – A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica of a Sig Sauer BB gun at officers. Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Dudley Avenue around 11:45 p.m. after someone reported finding a handgun. When...
cortlandvoice.com
Woman steals merchandise & damages store property
A City of Ithaca woman was arrested on Saturday for stealing merchandise and damaging store property, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Brandi L. Rogers, 34, had “passed all points of sale” and stole merchandise from the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, while also damaging property.
whcuradio.com
Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
Another restaurant likely to move into Kirby’s: Mayor says many businesses clamoring for the space
Fayetteville, N.Y. – For years, Kirby’s in Fayetteville was a fixture in the village, offering staples like steaks and burgers in a prime location along East Genesee Street. In October, the owner closed the restaurant, and soon after the Westvale Kirby’s location shut down as well.
WKTV
Utica Police seek information following shooting on Kemble Street
UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting in the 1300 block of Kemble Street that happened on Jan. 6. Police say around 10:15 p.m. that day, they were dispatched to the area of Walker and Kemble streets regarding multiple shots fired. As the officers...
Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police: Homicide Reported on Sunset Avenue
On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at around 11:43 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 27-year-old male who was shot in the chest and a 24-year-old male shot in the leg. Both males were transported to...
SyraQs: Once homeless, city planning commissioner is now a motivational speaker
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
WKTV
'1776' the musical will be at The Stanley in February
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica announced ticket sales are now open for its premiere of '1776.'. The musical showcases a turning point in American history from Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, the directors of the show. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by calling 315-724-4000....
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police officer not charged for damaging neighboring apartment with shotgun
A Syracuse Police Officer, while off-duty, fired a gun in his apartment, blowing a hole in his floor and striking the unit below. Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies who investigated call it "accidental," and there are no criminal charges; some neighbors are left scratching their heads. On Wednesday January 4th at...
Police chase leads to Cicero man’s arrest and recovery of illegal handgun
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he led police on a chase into Cicero and was found with an illegal handgun. Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Webb arrested 31-year-old Marshall Wright of Cicero while he was on patrol just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 8 after he witnessed […]
