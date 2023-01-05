ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry & Meghan Hits Nielsen Streaming Chart at No. 3, Wednesday Is Still No. 1

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago
Wednesday once again dominated Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while the docuseries Harry & Meghan made its chart debut at No. 3.

For the week of Dec. 5, Netflix’s Wednesday amassed another 3.3 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes, followed by Netflix’s Firefly Lane with nearly 1.4 billion minutes viewed across 19 total episodes.

With an audience that is described as similar to The Crown ‘s, “though slightly younger and more female driven,” Netflix’s Harry & Meghan landed at No. 3 with nearly 1.3 billion minutes viewed for its three episodes. It was followed by Netflix’s Dead to Me (600 million minutes/30 episodes) and The Crown (550 million/50 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of Dec. 5 were Netflix’s Snack vs. Chef (460 million minutes/six episodes) and Manifest (376 million minutes/52 episodes), Disney+’s The Santa Clauses (up two spots with 331 million minutes/five available episodes), and Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (287 million minutes/three episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 were 1899 , The Peripheral and The Unbroken Voice.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

