Dana White’s Slap-Fighting League Delayed After Altercation With Wife

Editors' note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

Dana White’s slap-fighting league that was slated to make its television debut on TBS next week has been postponed after the UFC president’s physical altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve.

Power Slap, which was scheduled to air for the first time on television on Jan. 11, will now air a week later, on Jan. 18, according to MMA Underground’s John Morgan . Front Office Sports first reported the news.

White came under scrutiny after TMZ captured a video of White and his wife, Anne, arguing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on New Year’s Eve. The video showed Anne slapping White before White slapped his wife back. The couple was then separated to end the altercation.

Following the incident, Dana addressed the issue and noted that there were “no excuses” for it.

“You’ve heard me say over the years, ‘There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White said. “My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some s— together. We’ve got three kids. …I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time it’s ever happened. People are going to say what they’re going to say and it is what it is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve it,” he added.

Anne told TMZ that alcohol was a contributing factor to the incident and that she hoped “people would respect [the family’s] privacy for the sake of their kids.”