ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Dana White’s Slap-Fighting League Delayed After Altercation With Wife

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3517cy_0k4wtUGt00

White and his wife, Anne, were involved in a physical altercation on New Year’s Eve.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Editors' note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

Dana White’s slap-fighting league that was slated to make its television debut on TBS next week has been postponed after the UFC president’s physical altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve.

Power Slap, which was scheduled to air for the first time on television on Jan. 11, will now air a week later, on Jan. 18, according to MMA Underground’s John Morgan . Front Office Sports first reported the news.

White came under scrutiny after TMZ captured a video of White and his wife, Anne, arguing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on New Year’s Eve. The video showed Anne slapping White before White slapped his wife back. The couple was then separated to end the altercation.

Following the incident, Dana addressed the issue and noted that there were “no excuses” for it.

“You’ve heard me say over the years, ‘There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White said. “My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some s— together. We’ve got three kids. …I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time it’s ever happened. People are going to say what they’re going to say and it is what it is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve it,” he added.

Anne told TMZ that alcohol was a contributing factor to the incident and that she hoped “people would respect [the family’s] privacy for the sake of their kids.”

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Meek Mill vs Gary Russell Jr scuffle suspends Gervonta Davis fight

Gervonta Davis was forced to pause his fight with Hector Garcia on Saturday night as Meek Mill and Gary Russell Jr. got into it in the crowd. The five-time world champion superstar was on his way to a ninth-round victory in front of a sold-out Washington crowd. However, Davis got distracted by a scuffle, which turned out to be Mill and Russell’s teams in the front row.
WASHINGTON, DC
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis makes 134, VADA drug tested following weigh-in

Gervonta Davis looked weary after scaling 134 pounds for his forthcoming Pay Per View but had to accommodate VADA testing procedures immediately. According to reporter Elie Seckbach, who was riding with Tank after the scaling, VADA pulled the whole team as they entered an elevator. Davis would then undergo VADA...
Popculture

Victoria Lee Dead at 18: MMA Fighter's Family Confirms Her Passing

Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial arts star, has died. She was 18. Lee died on the day after Christmas, her family announced on Jan. 7. Lee was a high school state wrestling champion in Hawaii and competed in the ONE Championship promotion. Lee's sister, One Championship atomweight world champion...
KANEOHE, HI
RadarOnline

Post Malone Facing $787k Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Involving His Ex-Girlfriend

Rapper Post Malone has been accused of failing to respond to a lawsuit and now faces being hit with a massive default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper, 27, did not respond to the lawsuit brought by the Los Angeles law firm named Martorell Law despite being served. As a result, Martorell Law now wants the court to enter judgment against Post in the amount of $787,027.60. The judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz. The firm said they...
RadarOnline

Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rushes To Court, Pleads For Emergency Hearing Over Spice Girl Star’s Alleged Drinking & ‘Bizarre’ Behavior

Spice Girls star Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has rushed back to court in their never-ending divorce war pleading for an emergency hearing over their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen requested the hearing to discuss Mel's alleged drinking and other concerning behavior. Stephen said he wants a court order where Madison can have her own private phone, privacy to make her call to him without Mel around, and an order that Mel’s other daughter Phoenix cannot access Madison’s phone. Further, he wants a court order prohibiting Mel from being under the...
RadarOnline

Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

His father may be a multi-millionaire, but the son of reality television star Jesse James shockingly claimed to be too poor to hire a lawyer to dodge prison for allegedly battering his former girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.Since March 2020, the troubled West Coast Choppers’ namesake, Jesse Eli James, 25, has cried poverty to snag a court-appointed lawyer for the dozens of Texas court appearances related to domestic violence charges and protection order violations, court documents show.In the seven registered cases listed on the Travis County 390th District Court website, the young James submitted an “Affidavit of Indigency and Request...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources

Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
RadarOnline

Cardi B’s Best Friend, Alleged ‘Godmother’ Of Violent Street Gang, Pleads With Judge To Remove Curfew To Allow Her To Work As Influencer

Cardi B’s best friend Star Brim, the alleged “godmother” to a subset of the Bloods, has pleaded with the judge presiding over her criminal case for more freedom while out on bond, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Star has requested the court remove her curfew. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Star stands accused of being a high-ranking female member of the 5-9 Brims, who are a part of the Bloods gang. Brim (real name: Yonette Respass) was arrested in 2020 after prosecutors accused her of ordering an attack on two female bartenders at a New York...
RadarOnline

Rapper T.I. Sued For $77k Over Alleged Damage To LA Rental Home, Accused Of Refusing To Pay Bill

Rapper T.I. has been dragged to court over alleged damages to a home he rented in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a landlord named Farzin Fazeli has filed a lawsuit against the rapper (real name: Clifford Harris) in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit accuses T.I. of breach of contract over a residential lease. Fazeli said the musician entered into the agreement for a home in Encino, California on July 11, 2020. “Harris is the singer/rapper/songwriter known as T.I. He lived in the leased home,” the suit read. The suit alleges that on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died

New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Drake Bell Enters Rehab Days After Being Spotted Huffing Balloons With Young Son Nearby, Wife Janet Von Schmeling Filing For Divorce

Troubled ex-child star Drake Bell’s wife Janet Von Schmeling has left him and will be filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider revealed that Bell will be checking into a rehab center days after being caught huffing balloons in a car — with this young son in the backseat. A source told Page Six that Von Schmeling had “enough” of her husband’s antics. The actress has moved back to Florida where she has a family. “They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy and they’ll be great co-parents in the future,” a source...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin's Lawyer Shows Up To Court After Late Singer’s Sister Moves To Take Control Of $500k Estate

Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin has hired an attorney and demanded to be notified about all matters in the probate case filed by the late singer’s sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this week, Melanie had her lawyer file a notice in the case brought by Aaron’s twin sibling Angel.The ‘request for special notice’ says Melanie and her lawyer should be notified of all developments in the case. Melanie and Aaron share a 1-year-old son Prince.Aaron was found dead inside his Lancaster, California home on November 5. Law enforcement found him surrounded by cans...
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Jamie Refusing To Sit For Second Deposition After Being Accused Of Evading Questions

Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has objected to his daughter’s legal team’s demand he sits for another deposition, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jamie has asked the court to deny a motion brought by Britney and her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart. In his filing, Jamie said there is no reason for another deposition and accused Britney’s team of engaging in “overheated and unsupported rhetoric as part of” an attempt to “drum up media and fan frenzy relating to purported wrongdoing by Jamie Spears despite offering zero evidence to prove such allegations and no legitimate justification for...
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy