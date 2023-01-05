ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Remembering East Norriton Sports Legend, a True Multitalent

 4 days ago

Walter Buddy Harris Jr.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer.

Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.  

Signing with the Astros in 1968, Harris entered the big leagues in 1970. He retired from baseball in 1974, owing to arm problems. Following his career, he went to study business at the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science (now Thomas Jefferson University).  

He went on to wear more professional hats than just a baseball cap in his 73 years.

Harris ran Cannon’s Cold Cuts & Deli in Manayunk and taught math and history in Philadelphia and Norristown school districts. He also had an entrepreneurial streak as a realtor and executive vice president of Apollo Parking Corp. in Palm Beach, Fla.  

“He was a warm person,” said Harris’s wife, Cathy. “He was people-oriented and intelligent. He was a humanitarian, and we clicked very well.” 

Read more about local sports legend Walter Harris, Jr., in The Philadelphia Inquirer.  

