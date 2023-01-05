ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Marine crowned Miss Elite Beauty of Texas

By Dusty Ellis
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 18-year-old Marine in San Angelo Texas, Ellice Nisbet, was crowned Miss Elite Beauty Texas for 2022.

Nisbet was born and raised in California where she began modeling at 3 years old. Nisbet is the former Miss Teen California and has also been titled California Cinderella, California’s Miss Congeniality, and Miss California Beauty, to name a few.

Nisbet is a well-known model having been featured in several magazines, including Top Model, Dreamy, Model Hunt International and has been a top model for the brand BoutineLA.

Despite her long history and fame within the California modeling community, Nisbet left her hometown in the Bay Area to join the Marine Corps in June 2022.

Nisbet is currently a Private First Class stationed in San Angelo, Texas at Goodfellow Airforce Base. Her passion for the Marine Corps began at a very young age because of her father Major Nisbet. He was a Huey Helicopter pilot who served for 28 years, went on many deployments and fought in the Iraq war for over two years.

While serving her community and country, she has continued to stay active in the modeling industry and has contributed to competing in pageants on her off days and weekends.

The Elite Beauty USA pageant system has been operating since 2003 and is dedicated to honoring individuals who are committed to excellence and making a difference within their communities. Nisbet has served the San Angelo community through organizations like Toys for Tots and her service at Goodfellow Airforce base.

Nisbet competed against over 200 contestants under the following scoring factors: Facial Beauty, Achievements, Overall Impression, Community Service, Model Potential, and Entry Presentation. Ellice will go on to compete to win Miss USA come July 2023.

