Indianapolis, IN

Layoffs coming to IndyStar as Gannett shutters printing presses

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50 people will be laid off at the Indianapolis Star as Gannett Publishing Services announces the shuttering of two printing presses.

Gannett notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday of its intentions to permanently close two of the four printing presses at its facility located in the 8200 block of Georgetown Road.

“As a result of this partial closing, some employees in the production operation at the Indianapolis facility will be permanently separated from employment,” Gannett stated in the notice.

The 56 job positions include mailroom positions, press operators and inserters. No newsroom positions were included in Gannett’s notice to DWD, only production employees affected by the closure of the printing presses.

Gannett said the layoffs will begin on March 13. Some of the employees being laid off are represented by a union.

Comments / 10

Sharon Gilaspy
4d ago

this is what happens when you forget about journalism and go so disgustingly liberal. it has become no more than a USA Today clone that intelligent people avoid. guess Gannett is depending on Washington state, Oregon, California, New York, et al. to survive, if it does. I predict it's just a matter of time until it doesn't.

