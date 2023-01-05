ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Adams praises Biden’s border policy shift — but says there needs to be a better ‘long-term’ strategy

By Bernadette Hogan
 4 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams cheered President Biden’s new border policy aimed at rapidly deporting migrants from certain countries including Cuba and Venezuela — but warned it is not enough.

Biden’s new plan, revealed Thursday morning, permits the quick deportation of Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans who illegally enter the US and sets up a new vetting process for those who want to obtain lawful entry.

“For months, New Yorkers have seen an influx of asylum seekers from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, and every day since, we have far surpassed our moral and legal mandates to serve the more than 36,400 asylum seekers who have arrived here,” Adams said, a day after decrying the migrant crisis as potentially bankrupting the Big Apple.

“We have, largely on our own, provided shelter, clothes, food, education, health care, legal support, and a host of other services to asylum seekers — more than any other city in this country. But, as we have said for months, we cannot continue to maintain this flow.”

City Hall has requested $1 billion from the federal government to help pay for migrant related costs but has only been approved to receive $8 million , The Post previously reported.

Around 35,700 migrants have entered Gotham since the spring and over 24,000 individuals are living in city-run shelters, according to City Hall’s latest figures published Sunday.

President Biden announces his new plan to permit the quick deportation of Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans who illegally enter the US.
On Wednesday, Adams slammed the federal government for failing to enact strong border policies that’s now draining New York City’s financial resources — but stopped short of blaming Biden himself.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, has started sending migrants to New York City — to which a furious Adams replied: “[T]here’s no room at the inn.”

But Biden’s announcement comes as the US Supreme Court is reviewing a decision over a COVID-19 era immigrant policy, Title 42, which permitted the expulsion of immigrants who entered illegally based on the best interest of public health.

Before it was temporarily extended, the measure was supposed to expire last month – causing City Hall to issue dire warnings about New York City’s ability to handle more migrants.

Adams noted that Biden needs to do more to control the immigration surge.

“We appreciate this administration’s partnership and response to our request for action, and we are hopeful this policy will help better control the flow of asylum seekers arriving at the southern border. At the same time, we still need a long-term and proactive strategy to manage the crisis we are seeing,” Adams’ statement continued Thursday.

“This must include legislation that will allow asylum seekers to legally work while waiting on their asylum applications, a true decompression strategy and resettlement program that ensures asylum seekers are being spread out across the nation and not just sent to a handful of cities, and emergency financial relief for our city.

“Finally, we ultimately need a bipartisan effort to deliver true, long-awaited immigration reform so we can offer people a safe, legal path to the American dream.”

