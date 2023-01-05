ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald McDonald House moves locations; temporarily housing families at hotel

By Ryan Shiner
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri has transferred ownership of 3501 Lansing Avenue to St. Raymond’s Society, the organization said in a Thursday press release.

Funds from the sale of the House are being used to build a new Ronald McDonald House at 1110 South College Avenue. While the new facility is being built, families are being housed at the Drury Plaza Hotel.

Staff is on site at the hotel and families have access to all hotel amenities, according to a press release. As the hotel serves breakfast and dinner, the family meal program has been put on hold until families move into the new facility. Lunches through the organization’s Lunch on the House program will continue to be served at medical facilities in the Columbia area.

The Happy Wheels Hospitality Cart will continue at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital.

Administrative offices are now located at 1000 West Nifong Boulevard, Building 5, Suite 110 in Columbia. Its hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald McDonald House continues to raise funds to build the new Ronald McDonald House. Currently, $5 million has been committed towards the $6.5 million goal.

