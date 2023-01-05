Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Alton Committee of the Whole discusses budget, communication
Several topics that boil down to having better lines of communication in Alton government were discussed at Monday’s Alton City Council Committee of the Whole meeting. First up was the subject of putting together a budget earlier than in years past. Last spring, a budget was passed with little time to spare before the deadline to file it with the County, which left a sour taste in the mouths of some aldermen.
advantagenews.com
Madison County remembering Board member who died
County Board member William S. “Bill” Meyer is being remembered as a man who served his constituents and worked hard for the taxpayers. Meyer, 75, of Hamel died Thursday due to health complications. The Republican spent 18 years serving County Board District 3 and 22 years as a Village of Hamel trustee and six years as Village of Hamel president.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
St. Louis Restaurateur Gets 2.5 Years for COVID Relief, Bank Fraud
Le Mell Harlston's pandemic-relief fraud case is one of almost 50 being handled by federal prosecutors in St. Louis
advantagenews.com
Kenneth Kube
Kenneth Vasil Kube, 75, of St. Charles, Missouri passed away at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born April 30, 1947, in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Edward and Catherine (Hrysko) Kube. Kenneth retired from Boeing in St. Louis after with over 40 years of dedicated service as an inspector. He enjoyed his days of playing chess and checkers. He is survived by his son, David (Mark Middlebrook) Kube of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; daughter, Karen Garren of Chatham, Illinois; two grandchildren, Jay Garren and Mackenzie Garren; a brother, Edward Kube (Sonny) of Eagarville, Illinois; his former wife, Barbara Zimmerman of Springfield, Illinois; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Kube and a brother, Richard Kube.
advantagenews.com
Alton NAACP - Doc Holiday - MLK Event Jan. 15
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alton NAACP President Doc Holiday shares information about the 43rd commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr., on Jan. 15 in Alton.
advantagenews.com
Big Z Red Cross blood drive Tuesday
You are invited to give the gift of life Tuesday in Alton. Marquette Catholic High School and The Big Z are teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the school on 4th Street form 12:30pm – 6:00pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.
advantagenews.com
Call For Help - United Way guests
Your browser does not support the audio element. Erin Smith from the United Way and James Kellermann from Call for Help share information about how the group helps the unhoused in the St. Louis area.
advantagenews.com
Salvation Army gets $250,000 from Schnucks round-up
During a two-week period leading up to Christmas, Schnucks says its customers and the company donated $250,135 to the Salvation Army “Tree of Lights” campaign. All monies raised during Schnucks “Round Up at the Register” stay in the market where they were donated, to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, support for veterans, addictions treatment, and emergency disaster services.
This Is the Poorest Town in Illinois
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
mediafeed.org
Washington University will cost you this much
Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is a four-year private research university. Here, find out information about admission requirements, the Washington University acceptance rate, WashU tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Washington University is known for its research and teaching. Students come from all 50...
advantagenews.com
Ralph Richter
Ralph "Rick" Charles Richter, 83, of Godfrey, Illinois passed away on Friday, January 7, 2023, at his home. He was born June 1, 1939, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of the late Elizabeth Simpson and Norman Richter. He was a proud 1957 graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto,...
St. Louis American
Dr. Kendra Holmes makes history with new role as Affinia Healthcare president & CEO
Dr. Kendra Holmes stepped into her new role as president & CEO for Affinia Healthcare January 1, 2023. The Affinia Healthcare Board of Directors first announced Dr. Holmes’ promotion in March 2022. The new role is also a historic one: Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black person, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO in its 117-year history.
St. Louis American
Robberson’s racism poisons student newspaper
Undoubtedly the year 2022 ended on one of the strangest notes in the city’s political history. A few days before Christmas, Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) recorded a video and posted it to his Facebook account. The video, still up at the time of our publishing, showed Bosley yelling at a woman lying in the snow, seemingly unable to get up. In the video, Bosley is heard referencing an alleged armed robbery by a woman whom he later claimed to police tried to steal his car keys and had a gun.
advantagenews.com
Gilbert Kulenkamp
Gilbert “Jack” Kulenkamp, 92, of Peoria, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022. He was born on November 15, 1930 in Shipman, IL, to Gilbert and Evaline (Denby) Kulenkamp. Jack married Catherine Kleinschmidt, the love of his life, on May 10, 1952. They had celebrated 69 years of marriage. Catherine preceded him in death on January 1, 2022. He was also preceded by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Maude and Bill Stethem, and his beautiful granddaughter, Kara Gaye Kulenkamp.
KMOV
East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
Hundreds of positions available at Edwardsville job fair for diverse candidates
The North American integration center in Edwardsville is home to two important aspects of the career opportunities available today: attractive salary and benefits.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
advantagenews.com
Richard Beasley
Richard Joseph Beasley, 75, of Granite City, IL passed away in his home on January 6, 2023. He was born to the late OBJ and Mary (Lancaster) Beasley on September 12, 1947 in Granite City, IL. On May 31, 1970 Richard married Marie Steiner, she precedes him in death. Richard was a Lieutenant for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and after 28 year of service he retired and spent his retirement as a guard at Granite City Steel.
advantagenews.com
Donna Pritzker
Donna June Linquist Pritzker, 85, passed away 6:33 am, Sunday, January 1, 2023 under the care of hospice. Born January 7, 1937 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Edward O. and Helen Charlotte (Hinthorne) Lindquist. Donna had been a legal secretary for several years including time as a...
