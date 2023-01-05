Kenneth Vasil Kube, 75, of St. Charles, Missouri passed away at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born April 30, 1947, in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Edward and Catherine (Hrysko) Kube. Kenneth retired from Boeing in St. Louis after with over 40 years of dedicated service as an inspector. He enjoyed his days of playing chess and checkers. He is survived by his son, David (Mark Middlebrook) Kube of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; daughter, Karen Garren of Chatham, Illinois; two grandchildren, Jay Garren and Mackenzie Garren; a brother, Edward Kube (Sonny) of Eagarville, Illinois; his former wife, Barbara Zimmerman of Springfield, Illinois; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Kube and a brother, Richard Kube.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO