The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NBC Sports Chicago

Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler

The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons with the franchise, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will seek a new general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a...
NBC Sports Chicago

Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18

The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety took to social media on Saturday to share his appreciation for the outpouring of support he has received since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. That support continued into Sunday in Buffalo and beyond.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Titans, Cardinals request to interview Ian Cunningham

The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have filed a request to interview the Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for their general manager position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons with the organization. The...
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers opponents determined for 2023 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Steelers' 2022 season may have just ended less than 48 hours ago, the team's list of opponents for next season have already been finalized.The team's full schedule of when each game will be played has yet to be determined, but the Steelers have announced which teams they will play for their home and road games.In addition to hosting their AFC North division opponents in the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, the following teams will be visiting Acrisure Stadium next year:Arizona CardinalsGreen Bay PackersJacksonville JaguarsNew England PatriotsSan Francisco 49ersTennessee TitansWhen it comes to hitting the road for away games, the Steelers will do a significant amount more traveling this year than they did in the 2022 season, at least when it comes to distance from home. Outside of the usual travel to Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, the team will play the following teams on the road:Houston TexansIndianapolis ColtsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles RamsSeattle SeahawksThe 2023 season will kick off on September 7. It's unclear as of now when the Steelers' full schedule with dates and times will be announced.
NBC Sports Chicago

How many times has the No. 1 pick been traded?

The No. 1 pick fell into the lap of the Chicago Bears on Sunday after the Houston Texans improbably defeated the Indianapolis Colts during the final week of the season. However, unlike a handful of the teams towards the top of the draft order, the Bears likely won't seek to address the quarterback position. You know, because of that one guy – Justin Fields.
