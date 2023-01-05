Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler
The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo after being discharged from hospital
Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans
Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off in the suites of TIAA Bank Field as his team looked to secure the division title against the Tennessee Titans.
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
Skip Bayless argues Bears should consider QB with No. 1 pick
On Sunday, the Chicago Bears earned the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft by losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans by defeating the Indianapolis Colts. Last week, on Fox's Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated how the Bears should manage the...
Lovie Smith addresses loss of No. 1 pick to Bears
After the dust settled on Sunday, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts. After losing out on the first selection, Texans head coach – and former Chicago Bears...
Bears land No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft
The Bears technically lost their final game of the season when they fell to the Vikings 29-13, but in the long run, they won the day. Since the Bears lost and the Texans beat the Colts 32-31, the Bears now have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
‘We all won’: Damar Hamlin launches 'Did We Win?' shirts
Damar Hamlin is already giving back. The 24-year-old, who spent his Sunday watching the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, announced after the game that he wanted to give back “an ounce of love” shown to him after suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17. Hamlin announced...
Report: Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons with the franchise, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will seek a new general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a...
Rodgers fuels retirement talk after refusing jersey swap
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. But it was what happened on the field after the game that has the NFL world buzzing. The 18-year veteran was approached by Lions rookie...
Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18
The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety took to social media on Saturday to share his appreciation for the outpouring of support he has received since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. That support continued into Sunday in Buffalo and beyond.
Report: Titans, Cardinals request to interview Ian Cunningham
The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have filed a request to interview the Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for their general manager position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons with the organization. The...
Five best Sunday Night Football regular season finales in NFL history
It all comes down to Game 271. The 2022 NFL regular season will conclude with one last Sunday Night Football matchup. This week’s edition will take place at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions and the NFC’s final wild card spot up for grabs.
Steelers opponents determined for 2023 season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Steelers' 2022 season may have just ended less than 48 hours ago, the team's list of opponents for next season have already been finalized.The team's full schedule of when each game will be played has yet to be determined, but the Steelers have announced which teams they will play for their home and road games.In addition to hosting their AFC North division opponents in the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, the following teams will be visiting Acrisure Stadium next year:Arizona CardinalsGreen Bay PackersJacksonville JaguarsNew England PatriotsSan Francisco 49ersTennessee TitansWhen it comes to hitting the road for away games, the Steelers will do a significant amount more traveling this year than they did in the 2022 season, at least when it comes to distance from home. Outside of the usual travel to Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, the team will play the following teams on the road:Houston TexansIndianapolis ColtsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles RamsSeattle SeahawksThe 2023 season will kick off on September 7. It's unclear as of now when the Steelers' full schedule with dates and times will be announced.
How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game
One year can change everything in the NFL – just ask the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams were at home preparing for the offseason this time last year. Fast forward 12 months, they’re facing off in an AFC wild card matchup. The Chargers (10-7) earned...
How many times has the No. 1 pick been traded?
The No. 1 pick fell into the lap of the Chicago Bears on Sunday after the Houston Texans improbably defeated the Indianapolis Colts during the final week of the season. However, unlike a handful of the teams towards the top of the draft order, the Bears likely won't seek to address the quarterback position. You know, because of that one guy – Justin Fields.
