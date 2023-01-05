ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic

By Nick Caloway
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cApGq_0k4wqtxt00

Paterson trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic 02:15

PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.

More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID , the flu and RSV , and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.

At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests.

"We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.

The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era relic he hoped was behind us.

"People are confused. They don't know what they have. They have flu, or COVID," Pujara said.

READ MORE : Doctors: New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 responsible for 75% of new COVID cases in Northeast

The trio of nasty viruses have been especially hard on kids.

"These three have managed to coalesce into one big storm of infection," said Dr. David Goldberg, chief of the pediatric infectious disease service at St. Joseph's Health in Paterson.

Like most emergency rooms, his is seeing more kids coming in now than they have in several years.

"Thankfully, most of them have upper respiratory infections that can be treated at home or they can be treated symptomatically. But we are seeing, as other hospitals are, an increase in patients being admitted because of their respiratory illness," Goldberg said.

READ MORE : Mask mandate returns for students in Paterson, New Jersey

The city of Paterson is also trying to get ahead of the surge in cases. Mayor Andre Sayegh and Department of Health unveiled a new mobile health unit that will be used to go out into underserved communities for COVID and flu shots and testing.

Paterson spent just more than $400,000 on the truck, but the mayor said it's worth it. As he put it, he is doubling down on the tripledemic.

"We have to continue to adapt to this new normal, or the now-normal, and that's why we're encouraged to have this mobile unit," Sayegh said.

At St. Joseph's Health, doctors say, finally, cases of flu and RSV are starting to dip, but COVID cases are on the rise. this comes as the Food and Drug Administration is reviewing an application for an antibody that could help prevent RSV in infants. If approved, it could be available to infants and toddlers later this year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

30,000 masks donated to Paterson Public Schools

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Machines whirring and hands working show that the fight against COVID-19 is still on in Paterson. In hopes of delivering a blow in the fight, Paterson-based Protective Health Gear announced a donation of 30,000 masks to Paterson Public Schools. “Every student in every school is going to get a free mask,” said […]
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Official: New Rochelle High School nurse saves student with Narcan

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- There were anxious moments at New Rochelle High School on Monday when a nurse had to use Narcan to save a student who apparently used marijuana.As CBS2 learned, it may have been laced with something much more serious."We're really grateful for our nurses being on top of it. They saved the student's life," New Rochelle Superintendent Jonathan Raymond said.READ MORE: NYC councilman to introduce bill that would provide lifesaving drug Narcan in clubs and barsRaymond called it an ominous moment at New Rochelle High. Midday Monday, a student used a vaping device to take a hit of...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
NJ.com

No heat, hot water on Christmas for hundreds at N.J. apartment complex

Hundreds of people living at an apartment complex in New Providence spent the coldest Christmas in decades without heat and hot water. After an underground pipe burst at the Haven New Providence apartment complex in Union County around 2 a.m. Christmas morning, management shut off the heat for all 232-units. Some residents reported indoor temperatures that approached freezing.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
pix11.com

NYC schools recommend masks

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC marks 1 year since deadly Bronx high-rise fire

NEW YORK -- Monday marked one year since a high-rise fire claimed more than two dozen lives in the Bronx.Survivors gathered at a vigil to honor the victims, most of them immigrants from West African nations.It was a cold, brisk morning much like Monday, when tragedy struck Twin Parks. A fire, caused by a space heater, killed 17 people, including five of Haji Dukuray's family members.A year later, the pain is still unbearable."I have never touched a lifeless person in my life, and I have to tell you placing my 5-year-old grand-niece in the grave was probably the hardest thing in my...
BRONX, NY
insidernj.com

Political Movement in the Hudson County ‘Heartbeat of New Jersey’

JERSEY CITY – When redistricting put political heavyweights Nick Sacco and Brian Stack in the same 33rd District, the question was, what happens now?. Sacco and Stack are both state senators and mayors of North Bergen and Union City respectively. The similar-looking towns are across Kennedy Boulevard from each other, which set up the prospect of a nasty border war in this year’s primary.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops

NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy