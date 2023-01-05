ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wales Giant Food Store Sells Lottery Ticket Worth Nearly $1.3 Million

A Giant Food Store in North Wales is the reason why one Pennsylvanian is raking in the big bucks. The Quick Cash player won nearly $1.3 million (before taxes and fees). Mac Bullock covered the windfall in the Daily Voice.

The Giant at 1201 Knapp Road will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 22,500 players of the game also won prizes throughout the state. The anonymous winner won’t be identified until the prize is claimed.

Back in October, a jackpot-winning ticket for Cash 5 was sold in Montgomery County. This followed a streak of Pennsylvania Lottery wins in the area, according to the Courier Times. In August, a $3 million ticket was also sold locally.

Read more about the North Wales Giant winning lotto ticket in the Daily Voice.

