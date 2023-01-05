Police say gunman fired at man, then held Eat 'n Park employees hostage in Pittsburgh

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh police said they arrested a man who fired at least three gunshots at another man in a parking lot along Banksville Road on Thursday afternoon before holding two Eat ‘n Park employees and a restaurant manager hostage.

A man told police that an unknown man fired the gunshots at him as he went by him in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Banksville Road around 2:20 p.m.

The suspect then went into the nearby Eat ‘n Park restaurant on Banksville Road, where police said he held two employees and a manager hostage. Police said they were directed to the restaurant’s back office where they quickly detained him.

Police did not identify the suspect.

Three shell casings and a firearm were recovered from the scene, police said.

Eat ‘n Park commended its employees at the Banksville Road restaurant for their swift action in the incident.

“Their knowledge of our security procedures and calm demeanor enabled authorities to apprehend the suspect without injury. We are grateful to the police on the scene for their immediate response,” said Courtney Caprara, spokesperson for Eat ’n Park Restaurants.