Click2Houston.com
Meet the University of Houston's new robotic restaurant server ‘SERVI’
HOUSTON – When you think of being served at a restaurant, your server may be a person, but in this case, you could be served by a robot! Derrick Shore caught up with Dr. Dennis Reynolds, Dean of the Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality leadership at University of Houston, to talk about the newest addition to their hospitality team at Eric’s Restaurant, at the U of H Hilton.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Behind Houston Christian University’s new name and new plans for progress
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Rev. Garry Blackmon, Chair of the HCU Board of Trustees. He talks about the name change from Houston Baptist to Houston Christian, and the university’s plans for progress. Also, Dr. Robert Sloan, D. Th, responds to the latest lawsuit filed by attorney Tony...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates launches season 2 of ‘The Evidence Room’
Houston – The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’ hits the KPRC2+ stream with some of the Houston area’s most infamous criminal cases. They’re the cases that you grew up hearing about or lived through, but you’ve never heard them quite like this. KPRC...
Click2Houston.com
Help the Author Who Wants to Donate Books to Children Battling Cancer
HOUSTON – Author Liz Williams has a big goal and it is a goal you can help her with. Williams has a brand new book coming out about a young girl with blood cancer in need of a bone marrow transplant and her goal is to donate as many of these books as possible to children right here in Houston to let them know they are not alone.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Ruth, a pup with a philosophy on life’s luxuries
Nine-year-old Ruth is perfection wrapped up in a bow. Volunteers with the Houston Humane Society say she was found as a stray five blocks from the shelter. Ruth is a sweet vintage girl who not only knows tricks such as a hi-five paw, but she has also learned a thing or two about life: eat the treats, take a nap, smell the roses.
Click2Houston.com
Chick-fil-A to open drive-thru, carry-out-only restaurant in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – A Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open on Thursday at Main and Kirby. Located at 7900 Main St., across from NRG Stadium, Chick-fil-A Main and Kirby will be open for drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Customers can use on the Chick-fil-A app or online to place an order.
Click2Houston.com
COMING UP: The Houston Grand Opera joins Houston Life
HOUSTON – Tomorrow on Houston Life, the Houston Grand Opera will join us to discuss The Marriage of Figaro. The Marriage of Figaro returns to the Houston Grand Opera as one of the most performed operas in the world. Nicole Heaston sang the role of Susanna multiple times before,...
Click2Houston.com
What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?
HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per...
Click2Houston.com
OFFICIAL RULES: Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience Sweepstakes
Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience Sweepstakes Official Rules. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. General. By submitting an entry to the Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KPRC 2 (“Sponsor”) and...
Click2Houston.com
CrossFit athletes compete in 7th annual KTX Games in Katy
KATY, Texas – More than 100 CrossFit athletes competed in the seventh Annual KTX Games at the KTX Fit facility in Katy. According to a news release, the competition consisted of 25, four-person teams. The athletes were challenged on their strength, speed, and endurance with overhead lifts, box jumps,...
Click2Houston.com
Create your own bath bombs at local soap “makery” in Sugar Land
HOUSTON – If you’re looking to relax at the end of a long day, why not jump into a warm bath and drop in a fizzy bath bomb?. And even though we love the colorful scented magic that comes with bath bombs, have you ever thought about how they are made?
Click2Houston.com
Hail in Huntsville, lightning in downtown Houston among many Click2Pins submissions following overnight storms
HOUSTON – Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a cold front moved through the Houston area late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Houstonians and residents throughout the area have sent KPRC 2 their photos and videos, including photos of hail in the Huntsville area. Check them out below!. Have...
Click2Houston.com
CLICK2WIN: Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience for 4
We’ve teamed up with Sam Houston Race Park to give one lucky winner the chance to win a Winner’s Circle Experience for 4. Scroll down now and enter to win. The Winner’s Circle Experience is open for lunch every Saturday and Sunday during live Thoroughbred racing. Sam Houston Race Park offers guests in the Winner’s Circle a multi-tiered seating arrangement close to the action. The restaurant has a fantastic view of the track and guests will be provided a server.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Humane Society to host free cat neutering on Feb. 15; Here’s how to sign up
HOUSTON – Houston Humane Society will offer free cat neutering on February 15. The shelter hopes to neuter at least 1,500 male cats at the wellness clinic during their “Fix Felix” event. Cat owners across the Houston area who need to neuter their furry felines are welcome...
Click2Houston.com
Lotus Seafood honors local police officers with discount for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
HOUSTON – It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and several Lotus Seafood locations are honoring law enforcement officers by providing a 20% discount on Monday, according to a release. To receive the discount, officers are asked to show their badge at any of the participating locations. Lotus Pearland...
Click2Houston.com
Going vegan: Try this tasty cheesecake recipe
HOUSTON – If you’re vegan or just wanting to eat more plant-based foods for the New Year, you’ll want to give this next recipe a try. With just a few easy swaps, you can still enjoy a delicious piece of cheesecake – without missing the cream cheese!
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s unsanitary’: Residents in Cypress Creek Ranch subdivision left with piles of garbage
CYPRESS, Texas – Residents of a Cypress-area subdivision have had to contract a second garbage collector after they allege their initial one failed to collect trash for over three weeks. “This is food. This is starting to get a little bit of an odor,” said Bill Brown, a resident...
Click2Houston.com
A01: Consistent Leadership, Message directing Football in right direction
THE ROSEHILL CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL PROGRAM HAS SHOWN GROWTH IN ONE SHORT YEAR, AS THE EAGLES HAVE TURNED LAST SEASONS LOPSIDED LOSSES INTO PHYSICAL AND COMPETITIVE CONTESTS. Under the direction of the new head coach, Patrick Walker, and his staff, including last season’s head coach and now Asst. Head coach Jim Phillips, Rosehill Christian has embraced a “re-culture” of sorts.
Click2Houston.com
Temperatures in the 80s are coming!
Tonight we could see some serious FOG! Temperatures will stay mild but it will look a bit spooky outside! Plan for extra time for your morning commute. Although it will start foggy, conditions will be spectacular Tuesday afternoon! High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll...
Click2Houston.com
One Family to Another: Williams commits amid final season as a Mustang
Add another college commit to the stacked Houston Christian girls baskeball team. Considering there is so much talent on this year’s Mustang roster, senior guard Madison Williams has quietly shined as an offensive facilitator and has become one of the team’s key factors in their success. As a...
