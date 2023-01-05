voting blue 💙 .. Kentucky would benefit from that sooo much..we all would.. Colorado made so much money the first few years that to they actually gave each resident 1200-1400 during income tax time ..from the state not the federal end. these republicans are still following trump and his people..they make bank from alcohol..from tearing families apart..and starting endless generational cycles of alcoholism, violence, poverty and abuse..but hey the states make money this way ..that's the game..try something new Kentucky..we are worth it..we are better than only voting for the color not the reason..
I'm curious as to where the cannabis will come from, we don't have dispensaries here in KY, so how is the prescription for cannabis filled, anyone know?
our governor wants his people to travel threw states to get pot for being sick but taking chance of going to jail and the cost who can afford it, BUT THEN AGAIN THEY DONT CARE..
Comments / 41