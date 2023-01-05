ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Noah Schnapp Fans Being Super-Supportive For Stranger Things Star Coming Out On TikTok, Now Give Will Byers A Queer Love Interest Already

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9dhB_0k4wpd7i00

Following lots of talk about Will Byers identifying as gay during the latest season of Stranger Things , the actor behind the character came out on TikTok. Noah Schnapp posted a video coming out as gay, with a caption referencing how he has it in common with his Stranger Things character. Now, his fans are being super supportive of him. This news also brings up the point that I think it’s finally time for our boy Will to get a queer love interest.

The 18-year-old actor has been extremely open about his Stranger Things character’s sexuality. Especially in Season 4, it became abundantly clear that Will had a crush on Mike . However, Schnapp had never really talked about his own sexuality, until he posted this funny and heartfelt TikTok :

@noahschnapp

I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought

♬ original sound - princessazula0

Scrolling below the video, and the fun Stranger Things- related caption, there are tons of excited comments from fans and celebrities supporting Schnapp.

Here’s a list of some of the super supportive comments from Schnapp’s fans:

Good for you for being your true self!

Jason Wyant

Slay

Amanda Diaz

Public figures like Chris Olsen, and even the Empire State Building, showed their support for the Stranger Things star too, posting:

we love you 🥰

The Empire State Building

welcome king

Chirs Olsen

Other comments made sure to point out the Stranger Things connection between Schnapp and his character Will. For example, these two people wrote:

ITHE CAPTION SENT ME😭

Hennessy

spot on caption. i love you and always support you noah

Ky

It was teased last season, especially when the end of Season 4 dropped on the 2022 TV schedule , that Schnapp’s character Will had a crush on his long-time friend Mike. Although, nothing was ever explicitly said. Based on the actor’s TikTok caption, and coming out himself, I think it’s finally time for Will to have a queer love interest in Season 5 of Stranger Things .

Since the finale of the Netflix hit’s latest season, Schnapp has explained that he thought the creatives have done a “great job with Will’s character,” and they “beautifully addressed everything they needed to.” In another interview with Variety , the actor also talked about the evolution of Will and his sexuality, explaining:

Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay.

He also said that he’s had many people come up and say how much they relate to his character. Schnapp also praised the way the writers of the series have shown Will’s “real journey and real struggle,” and wrote a story that so many fans resonate with.

So, given Schnapp’s latest TikTok, and the slow evolution of his character on Netflix’s series, here’s hoping Will Byers finally gets a queer love story come Season 5 of Stranger Things . The kid has been through a lot, and he deserves to have a sweet love story. Also seeing another LGBTQ+ character on the show would be amazing, and allow so many more people to identify with these well-known and beloved characters.

It’ll be a while before we find out if Will Byers shares his feeling with Mike, but based on comments from Schnapp and the show’s executives it seems highly probable it’ll happen in Season 5. While we wait for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things you can watch the first four seasons, and watch Will’s story unfold, with a Netflix subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch

Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Calls Kevin Costner a 'Pro' At Kissing

Yellowstone fans were met with a romantic surprise after season 5, episode 7 of the Paramount Network western drama: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally made good on their flirtatious advances. They kissed, and with that kiss brought a whole new world of change and questions with it. But was it a simulated kiss, since it was behind a hat and all? And did Costner actually know what he was doing? According to actress Piper Perabo, he certainly did.
MONTANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
HollywoodLife

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
177K+
Followers
42K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy