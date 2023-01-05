Read full article on original website
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
13abc.com
New guidelines to help fight childhood obesity include medicine and surgery in some cases
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time in 15 years, there are new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics for treating children with obesity. The AAP says the goal is to help families make changes to a more sustainable lifestyle with a focus on behavior therapy. Nutrition support...
This Michigan County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
13abc.com
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
ideastream.org
New COVID-19 variant likely to become dominant in Northeast Ohio in coming weeks, infectious disease doctors say
A new COVID-19 variant is getting a lot of attention after it became dominant in the Northeastern United States. But XBB.1.5, as it’s known, is not yet the dominant strain in Northeast Ohio or the Midwest. Local physicians agree, however, the new variant is likely to become the dominant...
13abc.com
ODOT seeking feedback on U.S. 23
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from the public on what to do about U.S. 23. ODOT says that local officials have complained that U.S. 23, which connected Toledo and Columbus, is too congested when drivers get closer to Columbus. Through Delaware County alone, drivers encounter 38 traffic lights.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces 2023 MLK Experience events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo and the University of Toledo have announced the 2023 MLK Experience events that are taking place this weekend. The MLK Experience, which is taking place from Jan. 13 through Jan. 16, is held to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who payed a crucial role in the civil rights movement in the United States.
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
13abc.com
Ohio governor signs executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s governor signed an executive order Sunday to ban TikTok on state-owned devices just minutes after he took his oath of office to serve a second term. Multiple other governors have taken similar action against the popular Chinese-owned social media application due to privacy and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gov. DeWine issues executive orders minutes after taking oath of office
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine wasted no time after taking the oath of office for his second. The governor, within minutes, issued a series of executive orders on a variety of issues. One order aims to protect nursing mothers from discrimination in the state government workplace, while another...
13abc.com
Glass City Wranglers charity game to benefit for Ronald McDonald House
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Wranglers is holding a a charity game later this month to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. The game will take place on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. at Cardinal Stritch. General admission will be $5 a person and free for those 13 years of age and younger.
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
'It's spreading quickly': Northeast Ohio doctors concerned about new COVID-19 variant
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new COVID-19 variant is taking over parts of the country. Northeast Ohio doctors say they're keeping a close eye out and bracing for a possible surge. "The data that we do have does suggest that it's spreading quickly, more quickly than other variants," said Dr. Daniel Rhoads, head of microbiology at Cleveland Clinic.
Ohioans Should Expect Higher Food Prices in 2023, According to the USDA
The good news is that the price hikes are unlikely to be as high as in 2022, according to federal data.
Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Cincinnati Rep's Liquor Bill, Approves Unlimited Police Firearms in Mobs
From a new soap box derby designation to new elevator laws, here's what DeWine's approved so far in 2023.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
NBC4 Columbus
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin’s return to …. FULL: UC doctors announce...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
