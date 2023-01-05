Read full article on original website
WVU looks for second-straight win vs. TCU Tuesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit’s West Virginia women’s basketball team will aim for a second-straight win as the Mountaineers welcome TCU into the Coliseum Tuesday night. WVU swept all three meetings against the Horned Frogs last year, including a victory over TCU in the first round of...
Joe Toussaint: “I’m going to be strong for my guys”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the midst of a three-game skid that coincides with the start of conference play, West Virginia is looking for a player to step up. The Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) have dealt with subpar shooting performances and some of the same issues that have stung them repeatedly, like turnovers and missed free throws. WVU made just 4 of 20 shot attempts from three-point range, and shot just 64.3 percent from the charity stripe in Saturday’s loss to No. 3 Kansas.
WVU women’s hoops vs TCU: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off the first Big 12 win of her WVU coaching career, Dawn Plitzuweit and her team return home to the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum to take on conference foe TCU. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. TCU at WVU...
Mountaineer trio each scores 20-plus for first time in nearly four years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three West Virginia University women’s basketball players accomplished something that the program hasn’t seen in nearly four years Saturday afternoon. Led by JJ Quinerly’s 22 points, first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit picked up the first Big 12 Conference victory of her WVU coaching career...
Quick Hits: Frustrated Huggins speaks after KU loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins took the podium on Saturday frustrated with his team’s loss to No. 3 Kansas. The Mountaineers missed a massive opportunity on Saturday when they hosted their first Big 12 game at the WVU Coliseum. The sold-out crowd left the arena unhappy as the Mountaineers failed to pull off a massive upset — something that has happened plenty of times in the past.
Mountaineers add two for 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford has announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2023 season. Joining the Mountaineers are fifth-year senior defender Thomas Decottignies and senior defender Max Broughton. Both have enrolled at WVU for the Spring 2023 semester. Decottignies enters...
WVU knocks off No. 21 Pitt in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH, Pa. –The West Virginia University wrestling team used an 18-4 run to cruise past No. 21 Pitt by a score of 24-11 inside the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday afternoon. “It’s big for our program when you are wrestling a ranked opponent,” fifth-year head coach Tim Flynn said...
