Lake Charles American Press
1/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Castille Anthony Hebert, 43, 7117 Starboard Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury.; direct contempt of court. Matthew Shane Knight, 47, Bastrop — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000. Catrice Renee Thomas, 40,...
KPLC TV
Two from New Llano arrested for molestation of a juvenile
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people from New Llano have been arrested on multiple counts of molestation of a juvenile. Christopher Young and Tasha Renea Young, both 36, were arrested on four counts apiece of indecent behavior with a juvenile and four counts apiece of molestation of a juvenile.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
kalb.com
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6. Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.
evangelinetoday.com
EPSO reports recent drug arrests
On the 2 nd of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit conducted a. search warrant on the old Basile Highway. Agents entered the residence and took one person into. custody without incident. Agents then conducted a search and located illegal narcotics. The following. occurred. Christin B. Sanders.
kjas.com
JCSO unraveling large theft ring that began with Thursday night pursuit
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday that investigators have started unraveling a large theft ring, and it all began with a vehicle pursuit on the night of Thursday, January 5th. That pursuit occurred between Jasper and Kirbyville with deputies chasing a Nissan Frontier pickup truck...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man accused of stealing eight catalytic converters from local business
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives has charged a Sulphur man in the theft of eight catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at a business on. Coach Williams Drive. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives obtained video surveillance from the business and were able to identify...
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies. A Louisiana man suspected of murder has been apprehended in Beauregard Parish with the help of multiple agencies. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 8:00 am on January 5, 2023, Hank Windham was located on...
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
calcasieu.info
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
Four minors arrested, charged after Saturday night chase involving stolen car ends in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors have been arrested and charged after a Saturday night police chase in Beaumont ended in a fiery wreck. It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Officers with the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas Drive and Concord Road when they saw a stolen Hyundai Elantra.
13-year-old in custody after threats were made to Vidor ISD via Snapchat Friday night, sheriff's office says
VIDOR, Texas — A 13-year-old is in custody after a threat was made to a Southeast Texas school district via social media. Officials with the Vidor Independent School District were made aware of a threatening post Friday night, according to a district release. The threats were via Snapchat. At...
KPLC TV
Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023. Heaton has been booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s...
kjas.com
JCSO says multiple people arrested for numerous thefts
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that multiple people have been arrested for numerous theft cases. No details were offered, other than the crimes are said to have occurred at locations across the county. Department spokesperson Karli Cherry said that the department received information on Thursday that led...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 3 – January 6
Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office, the following people failed to appear in court and...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 9th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars, ecstasy pills, marijuana and more located after traffic stop
After conducting a traffic stop, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) deputies located illegal substances in a vehicle.
kjas.com
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for homicide suspect
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
