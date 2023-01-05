Carroll duo sign to continue college football careers

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Over the years Bellmont wrestling has become one of the premier programs in any sport throughout northeast Indiana, and at the heart of the team’s success was coach Paul Gunsett. The 53-year old Gunsett passed away last Friday at the age of 53 following a battle with melanoma cancer, but his […]

DECATUR, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO