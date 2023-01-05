ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Carroll duo sign to continue college football careers

WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkM06_0k4woqX600

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Carroll High School football standouts are officially playing Division I football next fall.

On Thursday, Jorge Valdes signed with Indiana State while Solomon Oduma inked with Illinois State. Both Oduma and Valdes played a key role in the Chargers’ run to the Class 6A state title game this past fall.

Valdes was also named the Phil J. Eskew Mental Attitude Award winner in Class 6A following the state title game.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Longtime Bellmont wrestling coach Gunsett passes away

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Over the years Bellmont wrestling has become one of the premier programs in any sport throughout northeast Indiana, and at the heart of the team’s success was coach Paul Gunsett. The 53-year old Gunsett passed away last Friday at the age of 53 following a battle with melanoma cancer, but his […]
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

PFW men’s volleyball sweeps King to open season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball started off the 2023 season with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-17, 25-14) over King on Friday night (Jan. 6). Jon Diedrich started his senior year with 10 kills. Sophomore Mark Frazier had the best game of his career thus far, recording seven kills on 13 swings for a .308 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Komets drop first game on 2023 on road to Nailers

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets had a December to remember, but so far that success hasn’t carried over to 2023 as Fort Wayne dropped its first game of the new year on the road to Wheeling on Friday night by a score of 4-2. The Komets gave up three goals in the first period, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Dickerson slams home Gem of the Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side senior Bohde Dickerson slammed home the first Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” in 2023 at Dickerson’s dunk helped propel the Legends over Wayne in a key SAC match-up!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews. This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food. “We noticed...
FORT WAYNE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Manchester Announces $20M Fort Wayne Expansion

President Dave McFadden announced that Manchester University is investing more than $20 million in its health science hub in Fort Wayne. “Our health care offerings in Fort Wayne are growing, and we need more space,” he said. “Manchester University Fort Wayne will also get a brand-new look with its 32,000-square-foot expansion on the Parkview Health campus.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Opening soon’ in Fort Wayne, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s been named “the #1 ice cream on the planet,” by National Geographic and soon you’ll be able to see why. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream was founded in Youngstown, Ohio in the 1940’s and now has stores elsewhere in Ohio, Indiana and a handful of other states.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

Road work to temporarily close portion of Jefferson Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect heavier traffic this week at a busy southwest side intersection, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Wednesday, there will be lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard at Illinois Road. The construction extends to Apple Glen Boulevard, the road that leads to Apple Glen Crossing and Jefferson Pointe.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy