Minot, ND

Minot man becomes third Master Code Professional in North Dakota

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Gage DeGroot, the senior inspector for the City of Minot, earned the Master Code Professional certification.

According to a news release, this puts him in elite company in the state.

Part of the process included having to pass 17 different International Code Council certification exams, including 10 core tests and a number of optional credits.

DeGroot is the third certified Master Code Professional in the state.

ND Medicaid extends health coverage for pregnant, new moms

“It is kind of rare because it’s a lot of hard work,” DeGroot said. “My goal was to finish in under a year, but with COVID-19 and everything that happened with that, it got pushed back a little bit. But it usually takes about five years to complete, so I’m happy to accomplish it in about two years.”

He was born and raised in Minot, graduated from Minot High School, and joined the City of Minot in 2018. He began his testing in 2020.

By earning the Master Code Professional certification, DeGroot is certified to handle various types of inspections for the city, including mechanical and plumbing.

KX News

KX News

