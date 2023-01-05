ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Father stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County; Son in custody, deputies say

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
CLARK COUNTY — One man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times by his son Thursday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

>>SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended; Police chief to hold news conference

Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Jackson Road in Yellow Springs at approximately 3:43 p.m.

The stabbing took place in the driveway and continued down the roadway, deputies tell News Center 7.

Initial information leads investigators to believe it was a domestic incident between a father and son.

The father was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, deputies tell tell News Center 7.

The son, Christopher Patton Junior, is in custody and in the Clark County Jail on one count of felonious assault and domestic assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.

Hallie Setters
4d ago

In this world it just gets worse everyday. It's sad how families could hurt their own

