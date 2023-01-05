ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 29

Julie Marie
4d ago

Honestly I think this guy is in need of a psychiatric assessment. He has been going off the deep end for a while.

Reply(2)
12
Darlene Hall Whitlow
4d ago

He claims the local news lied while he clearly made up that his source told him Hamlin was brain dead and basically called Damar’s parents liars for not telling everyone their son was dead. Now he wants to walk it back and blame the media. Kentucky, here is your guy!!

Reply
5
Wendy Wang
3d ago

ewph...I'm embarrassed as a republican. He's cut out for WWE, NOT politics!

Reply
7
Related
hot96.com

Former Kentucky Governor Misses Deadline

The deadline to file candidacy for Kentucky Governor has now passed, and the slate is set. Twelve Republicans have filed intent to face off with Governor Andy Beshear in the 2024 general election. Interestingly absent from the slate is former governor Matt Bevin. He had hinted on Twitter that he...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election. This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YAHOO!

Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment

One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Democrats brace for challenging Kentucky governor’s race

Democrats are bracing for a challenging gubernatorial election in Kentucky as Gov. Andy Beshear (D) vies for a second term in a state that went overwhelmingly for former President Trump in 2020. The red state Democrat enjoys a high level of support in Kentucky and has won praise from some Republicans over his handling of natural disasters, but members…
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus

FRANKFORT — I’ll say this for the pleasant delusion that has settled over the Capitol like Kentucky River fog: It’s bipartisan.  Politicians on both sides of the aisle appear convinced that their virtuous policies and economic acumen account for state government’s record-high revenue surplus. No one gives credit where credit is due — to the […] The post Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Biggest Filing of Candidates For Governor's Race in Kentucky

14 have filed to run against current governor Andy Beshear. (Story Courtesy of Kentucky Today) For those wishing to appear on the May primary election ballot for Kentucky’s Constitutional offices, the deadline was Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., and it turned out to be a very unusual final day.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wvih.com

Two File For Kentucky Attorney General

The race for Kentucky’s attorney general position has been set. The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021. Current Representative Pamela Stevenson became the presumptive Democratic candidate as she was the only one who filed.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters

FRANKFORT, Ky. – In what may be the largest political contribution ever given to a political party in Kentucky, the drug maker Pfizer Inc. gave $1 million last month to the building fund of the Republican Party of Kentucky. A report filed by Republican Party of Kentucky Building Fund last week with the Kentucky Registry […] The post Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy