Julie Marie
4d ago
Honestly I think this guy is in need of a psychiatric assessment. He has been going off the deep end for a while.
Darlene Hall Whitlow
4d ago
He claims the local news lied while he clearly made up that his source told him Hamlin was brain dead and basically called Damar’s parents liars for not telling everyone their son was dead. Now he wants to walk it back and blame the media. Kentucky, here is your guy!!
Wendy Wang
3d ago
ewph...I'm embarrassed as a republican. He's cut out for WWE, NOT politics!
hot96.com
Former Kentucky Governor Misses Deadline
The deadline to file candidacy for Kentucky Governor has now passed, and the slate is set. Twelve Republicans have filed intent to face off with Governor Andy Beshear in the 2024 general election. Interestingly absent from the slate is former governor Matt Bevin. He had hinted on Twitter that he...
Wave 3
Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election. This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
YAHOO!
Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment
One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/8: Senator Damon Thayer; Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry and Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer. The 2023 Kentucky legislative session is underway and lawmakers are already at work. Among the issues coming up are lowering...
Kentucky senate candidates talk platform, policy ahead of special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next month, Kentucky Senate District 19 voters will pick their new state senator, filling the seat left behind by Congressman Morgan McGarvey. The race pits Republican candidate Misty Glin against Democrat, and current Metro Councilwoman, Cassie Chambers Armstrong (District 8). "I am going to do everything...
Democrats brace for challenging Kentucky governor’s race
Democrats are bracing for a challenging gubernatorial election in Kentucky as Gov. Andy Beshear (D) vies for a second term in a state that went overwhelmingly for former President Trump in 2020. The red state Democrat enjoys a high level of support in Kentucky and has won praise from some Republicans over his handling of natural disasters, but members…
Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus
FRANKFORT — I’ll say this for the pleasant delusion that has settled over the Capitol like Kentucky River fog: It’s bipartisan. Politicians on both sides of the aisle appear convinced that their virtuous policies and economic acumen account for state government’s record-high revenue surplus. No one gives credit where credit is due — to the […] The post Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash on I-75S at I-275 W in Northern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-75 south at I-275 west, in Northern Kentucky. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
953wiki.com
Biggest Filing of Candidates For Governor's Race in Kentucky
14 have filed to run against current governor Andy Beshear. (Story Courtesy of Kentucky Today) For those wishing to appear on the May primary election ballot for Kentucky’s Constitutional offices, the deadline was Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., and it turned out to be a very unusual final day.
WTVQ
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox56news.com
Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
wvih.com
Two File For Kentucky Attorney General
The race for Kentucky’s attorney general position has been set. The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021. Current Representative Pamela Stevenson became the presumptive Democratic candidate as she was the only one who filed.
WHAS 11
Kentucky legislature pre-files bill impacting students who are transgender
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another bill impacting students who are transgender has been pre-filed in Kentucky. House Bill 30 would "ensure that student privacy exists in school restrooms, locker rooms, and shower rooms." It would make it so students would have to use facilities designated for their biological sex. Chris...
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
WKYT 27
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters
FRANKFORT, Ky. – In what may be the largest political contribution ever given to a political party in Kentucky, the drug maker Pfizer Inc. gave $1 million last month to the building fund of the Republican Party of Kentucky. A report filed by Republican Party of Kentucky Building Fund last week with the Kentucky Registry […] The post Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
