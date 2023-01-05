Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, back in Buffalo, doctors say
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to a Cincinnati hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during a televised Monday Night Football game.
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
‘Grateful for the awesome care;’ Damar Hamlin thanks UCMC after release, back in Buffalo
CINCINNATI — Physicians at University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released at a news conference Monday afternoon. He is back in Buffalo continuing his recovery at a hospital. >>RELATED: ‘The love has been overwhelming;’ Damar Hamlin thankful for prayers in social media...
The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana
One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kentucky
Lore and tall tales are full of stories about mountain lions. But stories about the elusive animal aren’t relegated to history. These days, photos and stories about mountain lion attacks quickly go viral online. It has caused some nervousness about the feline, and understandably so. However, there are not as many mountain lions living in the United States as these stories suggest. And not all states have a population of mountain lions, which begs the question – are there mountain lions in Kentucky?
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama
Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
WCPO
Will medical marijuana be legalized in Kentucky in 2023?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2020 and 2022, the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. But both times, the bill ran into trouble in Kentucky's socially conservative Senate. So, will lawmakers make another attempt in 2023? Sen. Stephen West said yes, but this time, the...
Here’s who’s running for Kentucky governor in 2023
12 Republicans are running for the chance to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. He's drawn two primary challengers as well.
Death of ex-NFL receiver Charles Johnson ruled a suicide by medical examiner
Former NFL and Colorado receiver Charles E. Johnson had a toxic amount of drugs in his system when he died in July 2022, according to new report.
Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon
In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
Damar Hamlin released from UC Medical Center, returns to Buffalo
UC update on Damar HamlinUniversity of Cincinnati physicians will be giving an update on Damar Hamlin.Posted by FOX19 on Monday, January 9, 2023 Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a hospital in Buffalo where he will continue his recovery, members of his care team announced Monday. ...
Ex-Virginia Tech soccer player who refused BLM kneel gets $100K in settlement
A former Virginia Tech soccer player who accused her coach of benching her when she refused to kneel during a pregame social-justice demonstration will get $100,000 under a lawsuit settlement, a new report says. Kiersten Hening is receiving the money after agreeing to dismiss the federal lawsuit she filed in 2021 against head coach Charles “Chugger” Adair on First Amendment grounds, the Roanoke Times reported. The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by either Hening or her former coach, said her lawyer, Cameron Norris, to the outlet. Hening claimed she was benched after Adair became frustrated by her political views, which...
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky-Alabama Blowout
Things are getting ugly for the Wildcats in Tuscaloosa. Kentucky came into Saturday's game against Alabama winners of its last two. But with just under eight minutes to go in the second half, John Calipari's squad finds itself down nearly 30 to the seventh-ranked Tide. The basketball world reacted to...
AOL Corp
Bills S Damar Hamlin discharged from Cincinnati hospital 1 week after terrifying collapse
One week after his terrifying collapse, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday and has returned home. Hamlin was in the hospital since he first experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
Wave 3
Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, one issue managed to unite both parties on the Senate floor, that something must be done about Kentucky’s Juvenile Justice System. Senate Resolution 31 passed by a unanimous vote, giving the green light for a committee to study and come up with possible solutions to the debacle at the state’s facilities.
COLUMN: Kentucky Basketball Feels Broken Beyond Repair
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Where does Kentucky basketball go from here? The answer appears to be only up from a 26-point thrashing at the hands of the seventh-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, but the Wildcats have been chock-full of lamenting surprises this season, so who knows how deep the bottom really ...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhosues in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
TODAY.com
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
