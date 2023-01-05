ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler

The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons with the franchise, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will seek a new general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a...
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills wild card game

The Miami Dolphins (9-8) fly north to visit the Buffalo Bills (13-3) for the second time in less than a month in one of six wild card rematch contests this weekend. The Dolphins are playing in the NFL postseason for the first time in six years after securing a spot into the postseason with a Week 18 win over the New York Jets while the Bills have been in the NFL playoffs every year dating back to 2019.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18

The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety took to social media on Saturday to share his appreciation for the outpouring of support he has received since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. That support continued into Sunday in Buffalo and beyond.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

How many times has the No. 1 pick been traded?

The No. 1 pick fell into the lap of the Chicago Bears on Sunday after the Houston Texans improbably defeated the Indianapolis Colts during the final week of the season. However, unlike a handful of the teams towards the top of the draft order, the Bears likely won't seek to address the quarterback position. You know, because of that one guy – Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play

The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, the league's outpouring of support continued for the Buffalo Bills' safety, who is breathing on his own but remains in critical condition.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

