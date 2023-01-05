Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler
The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
Skip Bayless argues Bears should consider QB with No. 1 pick
On Sunday, the Chicago Bears earned the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft by losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans by defeating the Indianapolis Colts. Last week, on Fox's Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated how the Bears should manage the...
Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans
Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off in the suites of TIAA Bank Field as his team looked to secure the division title against the Tennessee Titans.
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
Lovie Smith addresses loss of No. 1 pick to Bears
After the dust settled on Sunday, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts. After losing out on the first selection, Texans head coach – and former Chicago Bears...
Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo after being discharged from hospital
Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons with the franchise, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will seek a new general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a...
Rodgers fuels retirement talk after refusing jersey swap
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. But it was what happened on the field after the game that has the NFL world buzzing. The 18-year veteran was approached by Lions rookie...
Cowherd says Bears won't know what to do with No. 1 pick
On The Herd, radio host Colin Cowherd argued the Bears earning the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft doesn't guarantee them success in rebuilding their roster. "They're the family member that wins the lottery. They're not gonna know what to do with it anyway, right?" Cowherd said. "My...
‘We all won’: Damar Hamlin launches 'Did We Win?' shirts
Damar Hamlin is already giving back. The 24-year-old, who spent his Sunday watching the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, announced after the game that he wanted to give back “an ounce of love” shown to him after suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17. Hamlin announced...
How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills wild card game
The Miami Dolphins (9-8) fly north to visit the Buffalo Bills (13-3) for the second time in less than a month in one of six wild card rematch contests this weekend. The Dolphins are playing in the NFL postseason for the first time in six years after securing a spot into the postseason with a Week 18 win over the New York Jets while the Bills have been in the NFL playoffs every year dating back to 2019.
Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18
The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety took to social media on Saturday to share his appreciation for the outpouring of support he has received since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. That support continued into Sunday in Buffalo and beyond.
Everything Kirby Smart Had to Say Following Georgia's National Title Win
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart sat down with the media following Georgia's historic 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football National Championship Game.
How many times has the No. 1 pick been traded?
The No. 1 pick fell into the lap of the Chicago Bears on Sunday after the Houston Texans improbably defeated the Indianapolis Colts during the final week of the season. However, unlike a handful of the teams towards the top of the draft order, the Bears likely won't seek to address the quarterback position. You know, because of that one guy – Justin Fields.
How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game
One year can change everything in the NFL – just ask the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams were at home preparing for the offseason this time last year. Fast forward 12 months, they’re facing off in an AFC wild card matchup. The Chargers (10-7) earned...
Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Lions' medical staffer
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions staffer tried to move Walker out of the way to get to injured running back...
Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play
The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, the league's outpouring of support continued for the Buffalo Bills' safety, who is breathing on his own but remains in critical condition.
