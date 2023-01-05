No. 16 Iowa women’s basketball recovered well from its first conference loss with a 94-85 win at No. 14 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The Hawkeyes shot lights out, going 59.4 percent from the field. The Hawkeyes’ 94 points is the most any opponent has laid on the Wolverines this season.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO