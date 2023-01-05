ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa men’s wrestling trounces Purdue in West Lafayette

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team took down Purdue, 37-6, inside Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday. Sunday’s victory marks the Hawkeyes’ 34th consecutive dual win over Purdue and puts them at 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. “It’s on to Northwestern,”...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

