PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Steelers' 2022 season may have just ended less than 48 hours ago, the team's list of opponents for next season have already been finalized.The team's full schedule of when each game will be played has yet to be determined, but the Steelers have announced which teams they will play for their home and road games.In addition to hosting their AFC North division opponents in the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, the following teams will be visiting Acrisure Stadium next year:Arizona CardinalsGreen Bay PackersJacksonville JaguarsNew England PatriotsSan Francisco 49ersTennessee TitansWhen it comes to hitting the road for away games, the Steelers will do a significant amount more traveling this year than they did in the 2022 season, at least when it comes to distance from home. Outside of the usual travel to Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, the team will play the following teams on the road:Houston TexansIndianapolis ColtsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles RamsSeattle SeahawksThe 2023 season will kick off on September 7. It's unclear as of now when the Steelers' full schedule with dates and times will be announced.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO