Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers opponents determined for 2023 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Steelers' 2022 season may have just ended less than 48 hours ago, the team's list of opponents for next season have already been finalized.The team's full schedule of when each game will be played has yet to be determined, but the Steelers have announced which teams they will play for their home and road games.In addition to hosting their AFC North division opponents in the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, the following teams will be visiting Acrisure Stadium next year:Arizona CardinalsGreen Bay PackersJacksonville JaguarsNew England PatriotsSan Francisco 49ersTennessee TitansWhen it comes to hitting the road for away games, the Steelers will do a significant amount more traveling this year than they did in the 2022 season, at least when it comes to distance from home. Outside of the usual travel to Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, the team will play the following teams on the road:Houston TexansIndianapolis ColtsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles RamsSeattle SeahawksThe 2023 season will kick off on September 7. It's unclear as of now when the Steelers' full schedule with dates and times will be announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

No. 11 Kansas State aims to continue ascent under Tang

The gains have come quickly for Kansas State under new coach Jerome Tang. The 11th-ranked Wildcats haven’t lost in more than a month and turned two road wins against ranked Big 12 teams last week into Monday’s headline-grabbing debut in the national rankings. They play Tuesday against Oklahoma State and then visit No. 17 TCU on Saturday as part of the national AP Top 25 schedule with their first ranking since the 2018-19 season. “I am very happy for our fans and for our players and for our staff,” Tang said at a news conference Monday. “Our goal wasn’t to be a ranked team, but it is pretty cool that long the journey it happened.” Tang had spent 19 seasons at Baylor before taking over at Kansas State, a program picked to finish last in the 10-team Big 12. But the Wildcats (14-1) dropped 116 points in a win at now-No. 10 Texas and claimed a high-scoring overtime win at Baylor last week, matching the program’s best start since the 1958-59 season.
MANHATTAN, KS

