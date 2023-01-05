Shocking court documents reveal police began suspecting Kohberger less than 2 weeks after Idaho murders

Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was addicted to heroin, says former friend as ‘reason for killings’ revealed
A HIGH school friend of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has claimed he had addiction issues and offered a clue as to why he may have committed the crime. The friend of the suspect - who only wished to go by her first name, Bree - spoke to CBS News in the latest episode of 48 Hours, aired on Saturday.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Authorities in New Mexico said they have a suspect in custody related to a series of recent shootings at the homes and workplaces of elected Albuquerque Democrats.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man
Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque). Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
A 7-year-old girl died after dog attack in Louisiana, dog owner faces charges
A man was arrested and is facing negligent homicide charges after failing to restrain his pit bull terrier, which attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl in Louisiana on Friday, authorities said.
