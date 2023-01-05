ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

WLOX

Division Street corridor to KAFB now open in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS
WLOX

bridge work

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi won’t be opening until damage to the locking system is fixed. That’s the latest from MDOT engineers as they repair the I-110 drawbridge. The draw bridge is currently in working order, but it’s not perfect. Engineers...
BILOXI, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

25-Year-Old Killed In George County Wreck Near Alabama State Line

On Thursday, January 5, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 98 in George County. The wreck happened near the Alabama state line around 2:30 p.m. According to authorities, a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile, AL, traveled West on Highway 98 when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by 47-year-old Damian Cunningham, of Mobile, AL, traveling East on Highway 98 and a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs

Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line; one lane now open. A semi-truck fire on I-10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana border has shut down all westbound lanes as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Rosita’s Taco Shop in St. Martin holds grand opening

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - After working out of a truck for a year, Rosita’s Taco Shop now has a brick and mortar location. Sunday, they held a grand opening to celebrate the millstone. Many in Ocean Springs and St. Martin came out to show their support. The inside...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Rosita’s Taco Shop in Ocean Springs holds grand opening

State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach. Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead Fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian. A little cooler Monday, tracking late-week cold front. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.8.23. Slightly...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
The Trussville Tribune

33-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2014 conviction out of Mobile County died on Saturday, Dec. 7, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Marcus Ritter was found unresponsive by corrections staff in […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Action News Jax

Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WPMI

Mobile police chase ends in a crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Prichard Police investigating after man found shot to death in car

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Prichard Police Department a man was shot to death early Saturday morning. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the 400 block of Prichard Avenue when they discovered a man dead in his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. Police...
PRICHARD, AL
WLOX

Take a look at WLOX's new set with our anchors, meteorologists

BILOXI, MS

