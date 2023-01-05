ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth

“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood

HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-0f-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
HANOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7

A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE

BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police issue warning as driver in Massachusetts arrested after driving on car rims

A police department in Massachusetts is warning drivers after an interesting drive that was taken recently. Last weekend the Whitman Police Department received a call for an erratic operator traveling northbound on Route 18. The vehicle was quickly located and stopped. The picture above shows the vehicle’s right front passenger...
WHITMAN, MA

