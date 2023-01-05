Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman
Her husband also allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after she disappeared, according to prosecutors.
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
Investigators return to home of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators returned Sunday morning to the home of a missing Cohasset woman who has not been seen since she was supposed to catch a flight early on New Year’s Day. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1...
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Investigators examine pool in second day of search for missing Massachusetts woman
COHASSET, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators searched a swimming pool in an attempt to turn up clues that would lead to the whereabouts of a missing Cohasset woman who has not been seen since New Year's Day. In a joint statement, the Massachusetts State Police and Cohasset Police departments said...
Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth
“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood
HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-0f-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
Authorities working 'around the clock' in search for Massachusetts mother missing since New Year's Day
Authorities in Massachusetts are "working around the clock" to search for a mother of three young children missing since New Year's Day, police said. Ana Walshe was last seen by a family member at her home in Cohasset around 4:05 a.m., January 1, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said at a press conference Friday.
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Uncovering Brian Walshe's past as search continues for missing wife, Ana
COHASSET, Mass. — Ana was a Serbian immigrant when she met Brian in 2008. The couple married 7 years later and now have three young sons.
Here's what we know in case of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — Law enforcement officers in Massachusetts are continuing to search for Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Cohasset who was last seen on New Year's Day and reported missing by both her husband and employer three days later. A week after she was last seen,...
Middleborough Police charge elementary school staff member following incident
“Chief Joseph Perkins reports that the Middleborough Police Department is seeking to charge an elementary school staff member with assault and battery as a result of an incident that occurred at Mary K. Goode Elementary School. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Middleborough Police received reports of an...
Fire burns former home of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe; Search suspended overnight
COHASSET, Mass. — Firefighters battled flames Friday afternoon at the former home of a Massachusetts woman who hasn't been seen since New Year's Day. Heavy flames and smoke were seen by reporters outside the home at 725 Jerusalem Rd. in Cohasset. Officials said the current residents of the home were the ones who called 911 when the fire began.
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
Middleboro’s Charred Oak Tavern Hires Former Lindsey’s Executive Chef
A Middleboro restaurant that is developing its own legacy is ready to take the next step in its evolution by bringing in the former executive chef from an iconic Wareham eatery. The Charred Oak Tavern announced on Facebook Sunday that it has hired a new executive chef, one who spent...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7
A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE
BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
Police issue warning as driver in Massachusetts arrested after driving on car rims
A police department in Massachusetts is warning drivers after an interesting drive that was taken recently. Last weekend the Whitman Police Department received a call for an erratic operator traveling northbound on Route 18. The vehicle was quickly located and stopped. The picture above shows the vehicle’s right front passenger...
