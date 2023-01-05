Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers on Evansville’s west side. Starting Monday, Upper Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and North Red Bank Roads for an EWSU waterline project. Officials say this closure is going to last about 30 days. Detours will...
WTHI
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
14news.com
Police investigating Sunday night arson on Helmuth Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an arson report was taken at an Evansville home on Sunday. They say that happened on Helmuth Avenue just before 8 p.m. Officials say the fire was contained and put out, but the fire investigator believes it was started by someone inside the home.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Lincoln Ave. to close starting Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, Lincoln Avenue in Evansville will be closed for a new waterline installation. According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, the road will be closed to traffic from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln Avenue. The road closure is expected to continue for 60 days...
14news.com
Dispatch: Semi knocks down power lines on Florida St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch says a semi has knocked down some power lines on Florida Street in Evansville. They say that’s between 2nd and 3rd Street. Officials say CenterPoint crews are on their way to the scene. Officials on scene also say a couple of cars have...
14news.com
Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Investigators say the warehouse fire on North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. The investigation was by The Evansville Fire Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Evansville Police Department, the Columbus Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and ATF’s National Response Team.
14news.com
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say
14news.com
East Gibson School Board meets to discuss Francisco Elementary School
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The East Gibson County School Board addressed their financial situation at Monday’s meeting. During the last school board meeting, the members voted to close Francisco Elementary School due to decrease in enrollment. James Wilson, superintendent of East Gibson County Schools, said they also had...
14news.com
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
14news.com
Evansville citizens voice concerns over Wesselman Woods pickleball courts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During Monday’s Evansville City Council meeting, public comments focused heavily on proposed pickleball courts at Wesselman Park. The city council has already approved funds for many park projects, and one of those projects is the construction of two-dozen pickleball courts. People opposed to the construction...
14news.com
Dispatch: Shots fired on Adams and Linwood Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, a call came in just before 7 p.m. for shots fired on Linwood and Adams Avenue Monday night. According to dispatch, police were sent to the 600 block of Adams and Linwood Avenue. Dispatch confirms that there were two different shooters involved in...
wamwamfm.com
Railroad St. Fire in Washington
A fire occurred yesterday in Washington at 515 Railroad St. around 6:40 p.m. Both stations responded to this incident, and according to the police report, the fire blazed for about a half hour until fire command advised the fire had been knocked down. Extra patrols were requested throughout the night...
14news.com
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, driver arrested
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a Boonville home early Monday after an SUV rammed into it, according to officials. That happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Oakdale Terrace, just off of Highway 62. Police say the family was home at the time, but no one was hurt.
14news.com
Plans filed for new Starbucks in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been filed to build a new Starbucks in Newburgh. They show it would be on Pointe View Drive, across the street from TownePlace Suites. This would be the second Starbucks for Newburgh. We’ve reached out to the owner for a timeline of construction and...
14news.com
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on Saturday afternoon. This happened at around 3 p.m. near Lexbrook Apartments, which is located on the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue. Dispatch says that AMR was called. Officials with the Evansville Police...
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
Emergency Crews Battling Massive Fire at Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro KY
The Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Steve Leonard confirmed that there is a large fire at El Tucan Mexican Restaurant on Tamarack Rd in Owensboro. Multiple emergency crews are working the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area. Owensboro Headlines from 20...
14news.com
Other area United Ways not changing mission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with the United Way of Posey County want to let the community know, their mission is not changing. Our team broke down the changes to their mission, as many traditional partner agencies are losing funding, but the United Way of Posey County is not included in this.
14news.com
Police: 2 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy. 41 and Watson Ln.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Highway 41 and Watson Lane Friday morning. According to police, an SUV and a pickup truck collided, before hitting a light pole and nearly knocking it over onto southbound traffic. Police say the crash happened just...
WTVW
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side
