NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess Inflation Data, Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields fell Monday as investors made further attempts to predict what 2023 would hold for markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down around 4 basis points to 3.528%. The 2-year Treasury traded around 4.195% after slipping around 2 basis points. Yields and prices have...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kelly Evans: It's More Than Just Wages Slowing

At first glance, a 700-point rally on one month of softer wage data, like we had on Friday, might seem like a bit of a stretch. But markets are smarter than that. What they're really sensing is that a slowdown is setting in, one that may give the Fed pause sooner than later.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Consumer Confidence in Housing Finally Rises, Thanks to Falling Home Prices

A monthly housing sentiment index from Fannie Mae showed sentiment improving from November to December. The share of respondents saying now is a good time to buy a home was still low, at just 21%, but it was up from 16% in October and November. More consumers now believe home...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Big Consumer Market Isn't Rebounding to Pre-Pandemic Levels Just Yet

About a month after Guangzhou city resumed in-store dining, local coffee shop owner Timothy Chong said revenue was recovering — to 50% of normal levels. For the year ahead, Bain partner Derek Deng said China's consumer spending likely wouldn't even return to 2021 levels due to macroeconomic developments. Chen...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rolls-Royce Sees Record Sales in 2022, No Slowdown in Spending by the Wealthy

Rolls-Royce sold a record number of cars in 2022 as demand for its $500,000 vehicles remained strong, despite recession fears, according to CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. "We haven't seen any slowdown or downturn," Muller-Otvos told CNBC. "We haven't seen any negative impact." Rolls-Royce delivered 6,021 cars last year, up 8% over...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

23 U.S. Cities Where You Can Earn $150,000 and Still Be Considered Middle Class

For most Americans, a $150,000 annual salary is a lot of money: 80% of U.S. households earn less, according to 2021 Census Bureau data. A family making that much would be considered above middle class nationally, according to the Pew Research Center's definition of the term: a household earning between two-thirds and double their area's median household income.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Reopening Could Boost Australia's Economy by 1%, JPMorgan Says

JPMorgan said a full recovery in Australia's tourism will add 0.5 percentage points to its gross domestic product and the return of international students from China will add another 0.4 percentage points. In 2019, China accounted for 15.3% of all of Australia's inbound tourism, making it the largest source of...

