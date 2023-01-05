Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
If You've Bought K-Cups, You May Be Eligible for a Lawsuit Settlement Payout. Here's How to Find Out
A 2018 class action lawsuit alleged that Keurig engaged in “unlawful, unfair, and deceptive business practices” when they advertised and labeled their K-Cups as recyclable. In reality, most regional recycling facilities weren't able to process the K-Cups due to either their material classification or small size, meaning the cups were not, effectively, recyclable, the lawsuit alleged.
Comments / 0