Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters that Ortiz was detained Monday on a $15,000 bond. A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The singer is not yet required to enter a plea. Oyola said the charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident but declined to provide further details given that it’s a domestic violence case. Jowell & Randy are considered reggaeton pioneers that began their careers 20 years ago.
Birth control ruling to see fresh scrutiny at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol for the first legislative session since a statewide abortion ban took effect, and access to birth control for minors is likely to command fresh attention. A December court ruling took away the ability of minors in Texas to receive contraceptive healthcare without parental consent through a federal program. The lawmakers at the Republican-controlled Texas Capitol open their biennial legislative session on Tuesady. And reproductive rights are back on the table as a top focus, as legislators also look to tackle voting issues, LGBTQ rights and security on the border with Mexico, among other priorities.
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district has cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn’t describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen. It also didn’t immediately respond to Associated Press requests for further information. The district will decide Tuesday afternoon whether to hold classes Wednesday.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take oath as Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to be sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th governor and the first woman to hold the office her father once held. The former White House press secretary will take the oath of office on Tuesday in the state House of Representatives before delivering an address to a joint session of the state Legislature. The 40-year-old Republican will later deliver her inaugural address on the steps of the state Capitol. Sanders won the election last year after focusing heavily on national issues and her work for President Donald Trump. She’ll become the first female governor of Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for more than a decade.
Pritzker: Hike cabinet pay to ‘bring, retain great people’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The pay raise plan that gives Illinois lawmakers an 18% annual salary hike started in the governor’s office. But Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he didn’t suggest increases for lawmakers. He sought raises for cabinet members to entice talented people to leave the private sector. It resulted in legislation to increase pay for 21 agency directors. The Senate will consider that legislation Sunday night. Pritzker’s request expanded to include raises in the 10% range for six constitutional officers and a $13,000-a-year raise. House Majority Leader Greg Harris, who is retiring, said the hike for legislators is in a large mid-year spending bill to ensure the General Assembly isn’t “only made up of the wealthy.”
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly urges civility; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Laura Kelly is calling for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to emulate the state’s residents and make politics more civil. Kelly was sworn in Monday for a second term as governor. She is facing a skeptical, Republican-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general. Kelly’s inaugural address followed a pattern of her using major public speeches to promote bipartisanship. The ceremony also will cap a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws but lost the 2018 governor’s race to Kelly and then a GOP primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
