Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with 18 to 36 inches above 7000 feet through Tuesday evening. Wind gusts up to 45 mph with ridgetop gusts in excess of 100 mph at times. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Isolated lightning is possible near the Sierra crest. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 3 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing through Tuesday evening.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 5000 feet expected. Above 5000 feet, 4 to 10 inches are expected, except 10 to 20 inches west of Highway 395 through Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 5 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing mainly west of US-395 through Tuesday evening.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches along US-395, with 1 to 3 feet above 7500 feet and localized amounts up to 4 feet near the Sierra crest. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with ridgetop gusts in excess of 100 mph at times. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with potential for avalanches producing extended road closures. The series of winter storms since late December has made snow removal more challenging, with limited areas for holding the plowed snow. Isolated lightning is possible near the Sierra crest. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The current round of heavy snow will continue into this evening, with a short lull in snowfall activity later this evening until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 3 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing through Tuesday evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PST TUESDAY * CHANGES...Moved up the ending time of the advisory to Noon PST Tuesday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches in the valleys with 3 to 7 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 2 AM to noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main period for accumulating snowfall is expected between 5 AM and 11 AM Tuesday and could occur in intense bursts of snow.
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Tehama by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 21:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 915 AM PST. Target Area: Tehama The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Sacramento River At Tehama Bridge affecting Tehama County. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is causing significant rises on the Upper Sacramento River. Flood stage has now been exceeded at Tehama Bridge and is forecast to remain above flood stage until early Tuesday morning. For the Upper Sacramento River...including Bend Bridge, Tehama Bridge, Vina Woodson Bridge, Hamilton City, Ord Ferry, Moulton Weir, Colusa Weir, Colusa Bridge, Tisdale Weir...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 209.7 feet, Flood stage - Road inside trailer park and turn around site under RR tracks (Tehama/Vina road) become impassible. Water is into area around structures on east side of river. No structural damage. Sheriff`s office issues advisory. Makes sure Pelhams Bay, Snug Harbor, River Inn (small trailer parks all in a row on east side of river north of bridge) know of advisory. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 209.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM PST Monday was 209.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 210.0 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 209.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 210.1 feet on 12/29/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
