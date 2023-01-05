Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Related
Matt Barnes Explains Why Chris Paul Is Disliked By Many NBA Players
Matt Barnes sheds light on why Chris Paul doesn't have many fans among NBA players.
The Blockbuster Deal The Lakers Would Accept For LeBron James
This deal would send LeBron James to the Phoenix Suns.
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
Shaquille O'Neal Didn't Agree With Top 10 List That Had LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As GOAT And Left Kobe Bryant Out
The center and Bryant may have had their beef, but there is no doubt that O'Neal still has love and massive respect for his Lakers teammate.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
LeBron James Had A Priceless Reaction On His Face When Russell Westbrook Said The Lakers Should Just Have Fun When Playing
LeBron James had a priceless reaction on his face when Russell Westbrook stated that the Lakers should just keep having fun when playing.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
"Salute my brother" - Draymond Green labels LeBron James to be the 'best' face of the NBA since the league's inception
Draymond Green once again emphasizes why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan, citing his heroics in the year 20 of his career.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Bill Simmons Went Off At LeBron James For Re-Signing With The Lakers: "What Was He Thinking?"
Bill Simmons questioned LeBron James' decision to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, listing everything wrong with the decision.
He would average 40" - Jeff Van Gundy reveals why Michael Jordan would dominate NBA scoring charts with modern-day rules
Jeff Van Gundy highlights the reasons why Michael Jordan would have had much better-scoring numbers against his name if he was playing in the NBA today
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
Jordan Clarkson Hit Desmond Bane in the Head, Immediately Squared Up on Jaren Jackson Jr.
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson was prepared to fight Jaren Jackson Jr.
LeBron James showed love to Shannon Sharpe after the Lakers game and everyone had jokes about Skip Bayless
It’s been a pretty wild week for Shannon Sharpe. The Damar Hamlin situation started things after the Bills’ DB collapsed on the field. As a former football player himself, Shannon Sharpe obviously felt for Hamlin — especially so considering that his brother, Sterling, was paralyzed on the field himself once. The situation hit close to home.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series
Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
Comments / 0