Memphis, TN

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James showed love to Shannon Sharpe after the Lakers game and everyone had jokes about Skip Bayless

It’s been a pretty wild week for Shannon Sharpe. The Damar Hamlin situation started things after the Bills’ DB collapsed on the field. As a former football player himself, Shannon Sharpe obviously felt for Hamlin — especially so considering that his brother, Sterling, was paralyzed on the field himself once. The situation hit close to home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
LOUISIANA STATE

