New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. Heim
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Indoor playground leases 40K sf at Tribeca Associates’ 30 Broad
A nonprofit family activity center is tipping the work-play balance at a Financial District office building with a 40,000-square-foot lease. CompletePlayground signed the 15-year deal at Tribeca Associates’ 30 Broad Street, The New York Post reported. The indoor playground, which advertises gymnastics, dance and rock climbing among its youth programs, will replace New York Sports Club at the property.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn Heights townhouse tops luxury contracts in the new year
After a brief lull after Christmas, Brooklyn’s luxury market is back on track. The borough saw 14 homes enter contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more. That’s up from just four contracts in the last week of 2022 and two more than the 12 recorded in the first week of 2022.
therealdeal.com
NYC’s 10 biggest office leases of December
New York City’s 10 largest office leases in December were an eclectic assortment. Led by law and architecture firms, each of which secured two placements on the list, other large leases last month include a jewelry company, the Department of Parks and Recreation and a sports live-streaming platform. 1)...
therealdeal.com
What’s the Plan B for 421a?
Developers admitted taking a “leap of faith” when they pitched a $2 billion transformation of five blocks of parking lots and industrial buildings in Astoria, Queens. The most publicized aspect of their risk paid off: The City Council approved the rezoning they needed to build more than 3,000 homes.
therealdeal.com
City accuses landlord Fred Ohebshalom of shoddy maintenance
Fred Ohebshalom closed out 2022 facing foreclosure on a Midtown office building. Now the city is taking him to task over the management of his multifamily portfolio. Mayor Eric Adams lobbed a lawsuit Friday against the developer and his property management firm, Empire Management America, for allegedly failing to maintain eight Manhattan apartment buildings.
Applications Now Be Accepted for Affordable Rentals in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Renters are now able to submit an application for affordable rentals in Morristown. Submit an application at www.affordableHomesNewJersey.com and join the Morristown Rental Waiting List by February 21, 2023 to be included in the random lottery number drawing to determine priority order. The rental location is Max on Morris, 175 Morris Street in Morristown. According to town officials, four new rentals are estimated to be available in Spring 2023. Rents, not including utilities include: 3 Bedroom Apartments- one very low at $596 one low at $1,195 two moderate at $1,495 Amenities include central AC, dishwasher, washer and dryer, parking for an additional $150 a space, pets allowed, no smoking. Maximum Gross Incomes by household
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
jerseydigs.com
125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey
A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
Home sales slowed in all 21 N.J. counties last month despite more price drops
Fewer New Jersey families hung their stocking and lit fires in new homes this holiday season, with total home sales down in all 21 counties in December compared to the same time last year, even as. Home sales were down by one-third from Nov. 28 and Dec. 25, 2022 compared...
NYC apartment that looks stuck in the 1960s lists for $1.79M
House hunters nostalgic for a bygone era of Manhattan might find it in this heavily wood-paneled apartment. A stuck-in-time home has hit the market in the Greenwich Village. The unit — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 60 W. 13th St. — is listed for $1.79 million with Corcoran’s Fred Cargian. In addition to giving an air of it still being in the 1960s, the paneling also makes the 1,135-square-foot abode feel more spacious, Cargian told The Post. They also give it more character than your typical new-construction dwelling. “The maple wall coverings are a nice change from the typical white box apartments,” Cargian...
Police: Construction site for industrial space in Sayreville damaged in criminal act
Sayreville police say heavy machinery was likely used to damage the newly built wall of the Ashland construction project at the intersection of Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
Toll hike breakdown for New York-New Jersey bridges, tunnels: This is what it will cost after Sunday
Drivers traveling between New York and New Jersey can expect to see higher E-ZPass charges starting Sunday, Jan. 8. Last month, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey voted to approve toll increases on the agency’s six interstate crossings as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget.
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
wrnjradio.com
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Morris County as jackpot surges to $1.1 billion
NEW JERSEY– There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, January 6, drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at In & Out Deli, 1007 Route 46, Ledgewood in Morris County. There were three third-tier prizewinning...
