Rockaway, NJ

therealdeal.com

Indoor playground leases 40K sf at Tribeca Associates’ 30 Broad

A nonprofit family activity center is tipping the work-play balance at a Financial District office building with a 40,000-square-foot lease. CompletePlayground signed the 15-year deal at Tribeca Associates’ 30 Broad Street, The New York Post reported. The indoor playground, which advertises gymnastics, dance and rock climbing among its youth programs, will replace New York Sports Club at the property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn Heights townhouse tops luxury contracts in the new year

After a brief lull after Christmas, Brooklyn’s luxury market is back on track. The borough saw 14 homes enter contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more. That’s up from just four contracts in the last week of 2022 and two more than the 12 recorded in the first week of 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

NYC’s 10 biggest office leases of December

New York City’s 10 largest office leases in December were an eclectic assortment. Led by law and architecture firms, each of which secured two placements on the list, other large leases last month include a jewelry company, the Department of Parks and Recreation and a sports live-streaming platform. 1)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

What’s the Plan B for 421a?

Developers admitted taking a “leap of faith” when they pitched a $2 billion transformation of five blocks of parking lots and industrial buildings in Astoria, Queens. The most publicized aspect of their risk paid off: The City Council approved the rezoning they needed to build more than 3,000 homes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

City accuses landlord Fred Ohebshalom of shoddy maintenance

Fred Ohebshalom closed out 2022 facing foreclosure on a Midtown office building. Now the city is taking him to task over the management of his multifamily portfolio. Mayor Eric Adams lobbed a lawsuit Friday against the developer and his property management firm, Empire Management America, for allegedly failing to maintain eight Manhattan apartment buildings.
MANHATTAN, NY
TAPinto.net

Applications Now Be Accepted for Affordable Rentals in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Renters are now able to submit an application for affordable rentals in Morristown. Submit an application at www.affordableHomesNewJersey.com and join the Morristown Rental Waiting List by February 21, 2023 to be included in the random lottery number drawing to determine priority order. The rental location is Max on Morris, 175 Morris Street in Morristown. According to town officials, four new rentals are estimated to be available in Spring 2023. Rents, not including utilities include: 3 Bedroom Apartments-  one very low at $596 one low at $1,195 two moderate at $1,495 Amenities include central AC, dishwasher, washer and dryer, parking for an additional $150 a space, pets allowed, no smoking. Maximum Gross Incomes by  household
MORRISTOWN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey

A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

NYC apartment that looks stuck in the 1960s lists for $1.79M

House hunters nostalgic for a bygone era of Manhattan might find it in this heavily wood-paneled apartment.  A stuck-in-time home has hit the market in the Greenwich Village. The unit — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 60 W. 13th St. — is listed for $1.79 million with Corcoran’s Fred Cargian. In addition to giving an air of it still being in the 1960s, the paneling also makes the 1,135-square-foot abode feel more spacious, Cargian told The Post. They also give it more character than your typical new-construction dwelling.  “The maple wall coverings are a nice change from the typical white box apartments,” Cargian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar

This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

