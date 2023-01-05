ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

NBC Sports

Kerr, Warriors know tough decisions loom with two-way deals

SAN FRANCISCO -- Time is ticking for the Warriors. Not so much on the regular season or even the standings. While being idle Friday night, Golden State moved all the way up to No. 6 in the Western Conference standings before their Saturday night matchup with the Orlando Magic. This doesn't even have to do with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph gives Cal women uplifting speech after loss to Stanford

When Steph Curry isn't dominating on the court, he's sharing his knowledge so other basketball players can do the same. On Sunday, Curry was spotted at Haas Pavilion with his mother, Sonya, to watch the Cal Golden Bears women's basketball team take on the Stanford Cardinal. After the game, Curry...
STANFORD, CA
NBC Sports

Steph now listed as questionable for Warriors-Suns showdown

Steph Curry and the Warriors were hopeful he would make his return to the lineup against the Spurs on Friday in San Antonio, but that timeline might have been pushed up by a few days. Curry officially is listed on the injury report as questionable for the final game of...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans

Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
NBC Sports

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was hurting bad Sunday

The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain. Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top seed in the conference for the Eagles. Hurts also ran six times for 16 yards, including a sneak, and got sacked three times over the course of the afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Belt agrees to Jays deal, ending hope of Giants reunion

Brandon Belt was unsure about his MLB future just a few months ago, but the former Giants first baseman's career will continue in 2023. The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser first reported Monday night that Belt will sign a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, with the deal expected to be announced Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Why no team, including the Sox, should consider signing Bauer

It's hard to imagine anyone signing radioactive right-hander Trevor Bauer. For the Red Sox to even consider it is basically unfathomable. Bauer the pitcher could help any team, given his age, arsenal, and track record. Bauer the person is a completely different story, and as much as America believes in second chances, some players simply don't deserve them.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Warriors need for Steph has never been greater than now

SAN FRANCISCO – Defending NBA champions caught in a vortex of mediocrity, the Warriors are desperately trying to save their season and the first step toward that is painfully obvious. Their need for the offensive presence of Stephen Curry has never been greater than now. Getting Curry back in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent

As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
NBC Sports

NBA: Westbrook did not foul Fox on last-second shot vs. Lakers

There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won't change those feelings. Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De'Aaron Fox...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Giants agree to sign reliever Jackson, trade Marte to Phillies

The Giants have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year contract worth $11.5 million with a team option for the 2025 MLB season, the team announced Monday. Jackson will be paid $3 million next season and $6.5 million in 2024. If the Giants exercise the team option...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs suffer another bad loss to Magic

SAN FRANCISCO -- The final score, a 115-101 Warriors loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Chase Center, was secondary. What mattered most was the returns of Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala, as well as the health of Klay Thompson. Wiggins and Iguodala being back on the floor...
NBC Sports

Watt voices heartfelt gratitude to 49ers fans after NFL finale

J.J. Watt never will forget the 49ers and their fans. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Watt took a moment to applaud the 49ers and 49ers Faithful for the "very classy" standing ovation they gave him. "You don't have to do that...

